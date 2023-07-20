Save 44% On a Bertello Portable Pizza Oven That’s Fast and Easy To Use

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Pizza is always a good idea, but sometimes you don't feel like leaving the house to go to a restaurant. Other times, the wait for delivery can feel so long, especially when you are hungry. If you want pizza on demand, you should invest in a pizza oven. You can enjoy restaurant-style whenever you want and you can have fun making a pie. Plus, you can put on any toppings you want to make the perfect recipe to satisfy your cravings.
If you think it is long and complicated to make your own pizza, you're just one shopping trip away from an easy experience. Shoppers love the Bertello Outdoor Wood & Gas Fired Pizza Oven because it is incredibly quick and simple to use. It's completely portable and has folding legs, so you can store it with ease. It's a multifuel oven, which means you can use propane gas, charcoal, or a gas/wood combo to cook your pizza exactly how you want.
You can get the Bertello Outdoor Wood & Gas Fired Pizza Oven for 44% off during the QVC Black Friday in July Sale. This is just what you need to elevate holidays, house parties, or just a casual dinner.
Bertello Outdoor Wood & Gas Fired Pizza Oven with Cover Stone & Peel
You can use this outdoor pizza oven with gas alone, charcoal, or with gas and wood at the same time. The grill has foldable legs for easy storage and non-skid pads on the feet. It has a wood/gas burner combo tray, pizza stone, pizza peel, laser thermometer, tongs, oven cover, and quick-start manual. The bundle includes an outdoor pizza oven, gas burner attachment, and a wood/charcoal/pellet tray.
There are four colors to choose from.
There's no need to be intimidated by the Bertello pizza oven. So many shoppers love how incredibly easy it is to use. Just check out these customer reviews.
Bertello Outdoor Wood & Gas Fired Pizza Oven Reviews
I've had my Bertello for 3 years now. We really love our Bertello oven and my boys 40 and 46 request it. We actually made 7 pizzas for mother's day and it only took about 1 hour.
I purchased the pizza oven for my husband as a gift. We made pizzas while watching the football games. Our first pizza turned out just perfect, watching the presentation was so helpful. Even called the neighbors over they were so impressed we had so much fun, thank you for the wonderful product so easy to use.
We received it on a Wednesday and made our first pizzas on Thursday! Very easy to use. Ended up making pizzas on Christmas Day and the family loved it. You can use it in any weather, because those pizzas cook so quickly!
Made four pizzas for the first time on it. It was easy to set it up easy to use and everything came out just perfect. Glad I bought this for my son-in-law for Christmas. We will be getting a lot of use out of it. Thank you QVC.
This amazing pizza oven has created delicious brick oven pizza! We love to use it on football Sundays, with friends and family. We are able to use this year round, including winter. Highly recommend for any pizza lovers!
