Travis Barker Reveals Potential Baby Name for Son With Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker—who is expecting his first child, a baby boy, with wife Kourtney Kardashian—said he really like this punk-inspired name for his future son.

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Have a Baby Name!

Travis Barker is feeling this very unique name for his and Kourtney Kardashian's baby boy on the way.

The Blink-182 drummer had a brainstorming session about potential monikers during a sit-down with his 17-year-old daughter Alabama Barker, who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler. While discussing the greatest baby names on the latest episode of Complex's "GOAT Talk" video series, Travis declared, "I like Rocky Thirteen."

"That's this name that's been going through my head lately," he continued, before Alabama call it a "bad" name.

She remarked with a laugh, "Even he knows it's bad."

While Travis agreed that the name isn't exactly suit to everyone's taste, he reasoned that it did have a very special meaning.

"Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies," he explained. "And 13 is just the greatest number of all time."

photos
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Road to Baby

Travis doubled down on the unconventional moniker when Alabama—who shares her name with the main character from one of her dad's favorite films, True Romance—noted that the child would likely get made fun of in school if the rocker had it his way.

"You sure you're going to name your kid Rocky Thirteen?" Alabama questioned, to which Travis replied, "Possibly."

The 47-year-old added that the name can also serve as a tribute to 1976's Rocky, which he described as "the greatest boxing movie of all time."

As for Alabama's picks? "Audemars, Milan, f--kin' Patek," she threw out, seemingly inspired by luxury watches. "I also like Cloud—like, something weird."

Instagram

This was not the first time Travis discussed baby names since announcing in June that he and Kourtney are expecting. After the Kardashians star—who is already mom to kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick—posted images from her maternity photo shoot following the big reveal, Travis commented under her Instagram post, "I already know his name."

In fact, it seems Travis has few monikers on his list. Back November 2021, the musician commented on a photo of Kourtney, "Our sons name would be Elvis."

For more on Kourtney's pregnancy journey, keep reading.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Mommy & Me

Kourtney and daughter Penelope Disick showcase similar styles during the 11-year-old's birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Leopard Print

The star showcases her baby bump in a leopard-print bikini during her daughter Penelope Disick's 11th birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Barbie Pink

The star showcases her baby bump in a pink cut-out dress during her daughter Penelope Disick's 11th birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram
Hot Pink

Kourtney Kardashian reclined in a pink bikini over the Fourth of July weekend.

Instagram
Double Trouble

Her summer pool day also included a matching look with TikToker Addison Rae.

Instagram
Little Black Dress

She snapped a mirror pic in a sleeveless black gown that embraced her bump. As husband Travis Barker commented, "Hot stuff."

Instagram
Hitting the Gym

Kourtney gave a look at her baby bump during a recent training session.

Instagram
Babymoon

The Poosh founder bared her bump in a pink asymmetrical bodysuit by Jacquemus during her vacation in Hawaii on July 12.

Instagram
Bathroom Selfie

She rocked sunglasses and a white trench coat in a photo dump posted July 5.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Going Up (Or Down)

Kourtney showcased her baby bump in an elevator mirror selfie, as seen in a photo posted on her Instagram Story July 2.

Instagram
Little Drummer

Kourtney is already getting her son familiar with drums.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
It's a Boy!

Kourtney and Travis appeared at their sex reveal party, during which they announced they are expecting a son.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Twinning at North West's Birthday Party

The pregnant star appeared with sister Kim Kardashian at her daughter North West's 10th birthday pajama party in June 2023.

Instagram
Bikini Bump

She shared a look at her growing belly on June 23.

Instagram
Catching Some Rays

Her pool day outfit was complete with a string bikini and shades.

Instagram
Preparing to Announce

A behind-the-scenes look at Kourtney crafting her sign for the concert.

Gabrielle Chung/E! News
Baby on Board!

Kourtney Kardashian publicly revealed her pregnancy at the Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles June 16, holding up a sign to husband Travis Barker that parodied the band's "All the Small Things" music video.

