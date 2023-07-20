Travis Barker Reveals Potential Baby Name for Son With Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker is feeling this very unique name for his and Kourtney Kardashian's baby boy on the way.
The Blink-182 drummer had a brainstorming session about potential monikers during a sit-down with his 17-year-old daughter Alabama Barker, who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler. While discussing the greatest baby names on the latest episode of Complex's "GOAT Talk" video series, Travis declared, "I like Rocky Thirteen."
"That's this name that's been going through my head lately," he continued, before Alabama call it a "bad" name.
She remarked with a laugh, "Even he knows it's bad."
While Travis agreed that the name isn't exactly suit to everyone's taste, he reasoned that it did have a very special meaning.
"Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies," he explained. "And 13 is just the greatest number of all time."
Travis doubled down on the unconventional moniker when Alabama—who shares her name with the main character from one of her dad's favorite films, True Romance—noted that the child would likely get made fun of in school if the rocker had it his way.
"You sure you're going to name your kid Rocky Thirteen?" Alabama questioned, to which Travis replied, "Possibly."
The 47-year-old added that the name can also serve as a tribute to 1976's Rocky, which he described as "the greatest boxing movie of all time."
As for Alabama's picks? "Audemars, Milan, f--kin' Patek," she threw out, seemingly inspired by luxury watches. "I also like Cloud—like, something weird."
This was not the first time Travis discussed baby names since announcing in June that he and Kourtney are expecting. After the Kardashians star—who is already mom to kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick—posted images from her maternity photo shoot following the big reveal, Travis commented under her Instagram post, "I already know his name."
In fact, it seems Travis has a few monikers on his list. Back November 2021, the musician commented on a photo of Kourtney, "Our sons name would be Elvis."
