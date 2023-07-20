Travis Barker Reveals Potential Baby Name for Son With Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Have a Baby Name!

Travis Barker is feeling this very unique name for his and Kourtney Kardashian's baby boy on the way.

The Blink-182 drummer had a brainstorming session about potential monikers during a sit-down with his 17-year-old daughter Alabama Barker, who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler. While discussing the greatest baby names on the latest episode of Complex's "GOAT Talk" video series, Travis declared, "I like Rocky Thirteen."

"That's this name that's been going through my head lately," he continued, before Alabama call it a "bad" name.

She remarked with a laugh, "Even he knows it's bad."

While Travis agreed that the name isn't exactly suit to everyone's taste, he reasoned that it did have a very special meaning.

"Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies," he explained. "And 13 is just the greatest number of all time."