Emily Ratajkowski Debuts Fiery Red Hair Transformation

Emily Ratajkowski temporarily left behind her brunette hair for a new red color, marking the transformation on Instagram alongside photos of her in a bold bodysuit.

Emily Ratajkowski is red hot this summer—literally.

The supermodel recently swapped her brunette hair for an amber color, sharing the new hairstyle on Instagram alongside photos of herself in a daring bodysuit.

In the snapshots, Emily is seen posing on a couch as her red hair is highlighted by the camera's flash. She captioned the Instagram carousel on July 18, "gone red."

The 32-year-old then showed off the hairstyle during a July 19 stroll in New York City, pairing her look with a lime green dress and nude heels.

So, why red? "It's something Emily hasn't done before," her hair colorist Jenna Perry told InStyle on the same day, "and she wanted to be playful and do something fun for summer."

However, the crimson tresses may not be here to stay. "Because I know this is a temporary thing for Emily," she noted, "I didn't want to do anything too permanent and high maintenance if she goes back to her classic brunette shade."

Emily Ratajkowski’s Riskiest Looks Through the Years

And if fans are influenced by Emily's red hair, Jenna is giving a nod of approval. After all, Kim Kardashian, Sydney Sweeney, Megan Thee Stallion, Hailey Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter have all given red hair a try in the past.

"[Red] is just so sultry and seductive; I love that it is still a trend, and these girls are doing it," she added. "It's so playful and fun!"

And Emily isn't the only star with a stunning hair transformation. Keep scrolling to see other celebrities rocking different hairdos.

Chloë Grace Moretz

The Kick-Ass actress debuted a fresh bob haircut, which she hasn't rocked in quite some time.

Katy Perry

The American Idol judge revived her signature style of 2008 and revealed baby bangs in a June 20 Instagram.

Nina Dobrev

The Vampire Diaries actress debuted fringe bangs for the Los Angeles premiere of her new film Out-Laws in June.

Madonna

The "Vogue" singer debuted an edgy shag haircut on June 11.

JoJo Siwa

The Dance Moms alum proved you can be blonde and brunette at the same time with her recent hair change.

Ashley Tisdale

The High School Musical alum has entered her French girl era, after showing off her new curtain bangs.

Zooey Deschanel

The New Girl alum ditched her trademark brown hair and blunt bangs for a sky-high blonde 'do for her upcoming appearance on the '80s-based Apple TV+ series Physical.

Katharine McPhee

The "Over It" artist headed into summer with a shorter cut and new hair color, debuting her blonde bob to Instagram in May 2023.

January Jones

The X-Men star kissed her shoulder-length hair goodbye and debuted a pixie cut on May 26.

Emma Stone

While attending the Louis Vuitton cruise show in Italy on May 24, Emma debuted curtain bangs—a style she often rocked in the mid-2010s.

Reese Witherspoon

The Sweet Home Alabama actress debuted wispy fringe bangs in a stunning selfie. 

Kourtney Kardashian

The Poosh founder went back to her brunette roots, debuting a new look. As she put it on Instagram, she's a "brunette4lyfe."

Blac Chyna

Amid her ongoing transformation journey, the Rob & Chyna alum debuted a short pixie cut with shaved sides.

Camila Cabello

On May 15, the pop star opted for a bold hair color, rocking jet-black hair.

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren wowed at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, as she debuted vibrant blue hair.

Blake Lively

Playing Lily Bloom in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us, the actress was seen with red hair while filming scenes in New York City on May 15, 2023.

Lupita Nyong'o

The Star Wars actress debuted her newly shaved head on May 10, writing on Instagram, "Happy without hair!"

Mandy Moore

On April 24, the Tangled actress debuted a fresh cut and fringe bangs.

Miley Cyrus

The "Flowers" singer unveiled a drastic hair change, going back to her brunette roots, at The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

Charli D'Amelio

The TikTok star debuted a drastic hair change at Coachella 2023, unveiling a blonde bob look.

Ava Phillippe

Ava Phillippe, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, debuted blunt bangs in an April 4 Instagram.

Austin Butler

The Elvis star went bald for his role as Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part Two.

Cara Delevingne

The actress debuted a long bob on April 3 that's perfect for spring.

Isabella "Bella" Kidman Cruise

"@craphairclub hair is giving me so much joy still," the daughter of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise shared on Instagram March 29 along with a photo of her 'do. "Thank you."

Julia Roberts

The Pretty Woman star showed off her fringe bangs and fresh hair color on March 27.

Emily Ratajkowski

The supermodel debuted a pixie haircut in a March 20 Instagram, while also sharing behind-the-scenes snapshots of her photoshoot with Pop magazine.

Chrissy Teigen

The star debuted a red hot new 'do in March 2023.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney debuted her biggest hair transformation in March 2023.

Kim Kardashian

After reverting back from blonde to brunette, the SKIMS founder zhuzhed up her signature look with curtain bangs.

Shania Twain

The country music superstar ditched her signature brunette locks for a platinum blonde hairstyle at a Republic Records party celebrating the 2023 Grammy Awards.

View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations
