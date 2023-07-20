Get a $20 Deal on $98 Worth of Skincare From Peter Thomas Roth, Sunday Riley, Benefit, Elemis, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You won't know which beauty products work best for your routine until you try some. Of course, that's obvious, but most of us don't have the budget to continuously buy and try products. If you want to save money and experience new makeup and skincare products, sets with travel-size items are the smartest purchase for you. You will have the opportunity to use each item more than once without paying the full-size price of an item you may not love.
If you love Peter Thomas Roth, Benefit Cosmetics, Elemis, Estee Lauder, Sunday Riley, and Yensa, you can score a set with a $98 value for just $20 from QVC. This is a budget-friendly way to experience new products without commitment. Plus, they all come in a cosmetics pouch, which is useful for travel and everyday organization.
In a mid-week slump? Pamper yourself. Want to show some support for a friend or loved one? This Is a great gift too. Don't miss out on this great deal.
TILI Try It, Love It 6-Piece Skincare Try Me Sample Box
You get to try the best of the best with this set. Here's what's in the bundle:
- Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Face Primer
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
- Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Multi-Recovery Complex
- Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Rich Barrier Moisturizer
- Sunday Riley C.E.O. Brightening Serum
- ENSA Peptide Eye Cream
QVC shoppers love this beauty bundle. Check out some of the five-star reviews.
TILI Try It, Love It 6-Piece Skincare Try Me Sample Box Reviews
A shopper shared, "Loved every product in this kit, so I ordered it again."
Another reviewed, "I am very pleased with this recent purchase. I love the makeup bag and all the products inside are great. My favorite is the Sunday Riley CEO serum and the Elemis makeup remover balm. Excellent value. Love these kits."
"Excellent value and fantastic products in this box, I love them all. The clear nail polish, Cured by Julep, is worth the price of the entire box IMO. Been looking forever for a quality top coat and this is it!! After gardening all week (and I get down and dirty) my nails look like I just painted them after a week. They're still glossy, no discoloration, and no chips. The eye cream, face cream, and Elemis cleanser are fantastic. What a fantastic mix of products that ALL work so well," someone wrote.
A reviewer said, "All my favorites in travel size. The bag is my favorite part. Really nice vegan pebble leather."
