Get a $20 Deal on $98 Worth of Skincare From Peter Thomas Roth, Sunday Riley, Benefit, Elemis, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

You won't know which beauty products work best for your routine until you try some. Of course, that's obvious, but most of us don't have the budget to continuously buy and try products. If you want to save money and experience new makeup and skincare products, sets with travel-size items are the smartest purchase for you. You will have the opportunity to use each item more than once without paying the full-size price of an item you may not love.

If you love Peter Thomas Roth, Benefit Cosmetics, Elemis, Estee Lauder, Sunday Riley, and Yensa, you can score a set with a $98 value for just $20 from QVC. This is a budget-friendly way to experience new products without commitment. Plus, they all come in a cosmetics pouch, which is useful for travel and everyday organization.

In a mid-week slump? Pamper yourself. Want to show some support for a friend or loved one? This Is a great gift too. Don't miss out on this great deal.