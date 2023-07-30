How Rihanna's Beauty Routine Changed After Motherhood, According to Her Makeup Artist Priscilla Ono

Rihanna's approach to beauty will lift you up.
The multi-hyphenate, who is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky, hasn't let her new role as a mother affect her style choices. In fact, when she was pregnant with her son RZA, who she welcomed in May 2022, she was praised for revolutionizing the meaning of maternity fashion, wearing everything from a sexy lingerie set to a graphic T-shirt with the phrase "use a condom" written in bold white letters.
And while the "Love on the Brain" singer has remained true to herself, there's one area that she's changed since becoming a mother, according to her makeup artist Priscilla Ono.
"I've definitely seen her evolve with her skin regimen," Priscilla told E! News in an exclusive interview. "When I first started with her, she was cool about skincare. She always took care of her face—more than a lot of others—but I've seen her go even further now."
As for why Rihanna kicked things into high gear? Well, she noticed a difference in her skin texture.
"After pregnancy, you're not as hydrated anymore," the Global Makeup Artist for Fenty Beauty noted, "So, Rihanna's always thinking of ways to take care of her skin."
Motherhood has also slightly changed Rihanna's beauty routine when it comes to her eye area. Because, yes, even the superstar gets uninterrupted sleep.
"Rihanna has said she needs something to cover up that no-sleep," Priscilla shared. "She loves the Pro Filt'r Concealer—that's all we use. And I think that's her number one issue when it comes to complexion is under-eye circles."
But the key to faking a good night's sleep goes beyond applying concealer, as the makeup artist noted setting it is just as important.
"We use Invisimatte, a blotting powder, as an under-eye setting powder before putting any loose powder," Priscilla explained. "It sets it, but also smooths and blurs, so you're not using as much of the other powder, which usually looks cakey. It makes your under eyes look so smooth and refined."
She continued, "Riri can't leave without her Invisimatte. She must have about 50 in her room because every time I do her makeup, I give her one for her touch-up bag."
And while Rihanna has made minor tweaks to her glam process after joining the mom club, she'll never shy away from pushing the boundaries with her style.
"She's always taken risks," Priscilla said. "Nothing's changed. With her makeup, she wants to have fun and she's always going to have that out-of-the-box mentality. And the great thing about working with Rihanna is she doesn't like to do the same look twice. She's always going to pressure me to do something different."
If anything, the "Take a Bow" singer's knack for challenging the status quo has made Priscilla step outside of her own comfort zone. As the pro put it, "She definitely helps with setting a bar and outdoing myself because she's pushing me to come up with new things."