Joe Manganiello Files for Divorce From Sofía Vergara After 7 Years of Marriage

Just call it a modern breakup.

Two days after Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara shared that they had called it quits on their relationship, the Magic Mike actor filed for divorce in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. In legal documents obtained by E! News on July 19, the 46-year-old cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of split and listed July 2, 2023 as the date of separation.

His filing also noted there is a prenuptial agreement in place and asked the court to confirm each of their separate property—including jewelry and their earnings—as their own. He also asked that each party pays for their attorney's fees.

The couple has no children together, though Vergara is mom to 31-year-old son Manolo from her first marriage to Joe Gonzalez.

Manganiello and the Modern Family alum were married for seven years before announcing their breakup on July 17. At the time, the pair said in a statement to Page Six, "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."