Nordstrom Clear the Rack Sale: Find Deals on Your Next Go-To Shoes from Adidas, Dr. Martens, ECCO & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It's summer sales season, and the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack event is in full swing. From now through July 23rd, you can score an extra 25% off on already discounted items from Nordstrom Rack's selection of top brands. That means, you can stack up to 75% off the products in your shopping cart.

You can shop from a wide selection of items such as women's and men's fashion, home, beauty, and more. But if you are looking for your next pair of shoes, this is the article for you. Clear the Rack has sales on some of the best footwear brands like Adidas, Birkenstock, ECCO, PUMA, Doc Martens, Schutz, Sam Edelman, New Balance, Sperry, ASICS, Dr. Scholl's and more. You can score a new pair of running shoes or some sandals for the summer season.

With all these choices, you may feel overwhelmed, but don't worry. We've broken down everything you need to know about Clear the Rack and the best deals on footwear to shop.