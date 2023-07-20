Nordstrom Clear the Rack Sale: Find Deals on Your Next Go-To Shoes from Adidas, Dr. Martens, ECCO & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's summer sales season, and the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack event is in full swing. From now through July 23rd, you can score an extra 25% off on already discounted items from Nordstrom Rack's selection of top brands. That means, you can stack up to 75% off the products in your shopping cart.
You can shop from a wide selection of items such as women's and men's fashion, home, beauty, and more. But if you are looking for your next pair of shoes, this is the article for you. Clear the Rack has sales on some of the best footwear brands like Adidas, Birkenstock, ECCO, PUMA, Doc Martens, Schutz, Sam Edelman, New Balance, Sperry, ASICS, Dr. Scholl's and more. You can score a new pair of running shoes or some sandals for the summer season.
With all these choices, you may feel overwhelmed, but don't worry. We've broken down everything you need to know about Clear the Rack and the best deals on footwear to shop.
Adidas Planet Z Omega Athletic Sneaker
You can score this pair of Adidas sneakers for $50 off. It has a stylish, casual look with a comfortable design using their Cloudfoam bottom sole.
Dolce Vita Albany Square Toe Ankle Strap Block Heel Sandal
Grab yourself a pair of these Dolce Vita strappy sandals to include in your "going-out" heel rotation. They have a square toe, platform block heel, and a textured pattern to add a little more dimension to your look.
Sperry Crest Twin Gore Platform Sneaker
We can all agree, Sperry is the summer shoe brand. This is their iconic slip-on sneaker elevated with a striped platform sole. This comes in a beige with a warm-colored toned or a white with a cool-toned palette.
Dr. Martens Terry Leather Fisherman Sandal
If you've ever wanted a pair of Doc Martens, now's your chance. This strappy fisherman sandal is perfect for summer and is half off.
Dr. Scholl's Rollin Ankle Boot
Whether you like it or not, fall season is right around the corner, and everyone needs a good ankle boot. This Dr. Scholl's pair gives you a cushioned footbed and soft lining for ultimate comfort while you rock your favorite fall styles.
Sam Edelman Inez Slide Sandal
Step up your game for sandal season with these Sam Edelman shoes. They have a cute soft peach color that's perfect for the summer aesthetic and a big buckle as the statement piece.
PUMA Mayze Mid Sneaker
You can never have enough white sneakers. This pair from PUMA has a leather upper with a big platform sole that mimics the style of a boot for a fun, but classic look. You can get these shoes for 20% off.
Madden Girl Omega Platform Ankle Strap Pump
If you're looking for just a classic black platform pump that goes with a ton of different outfits, you need this pair from Madden Girl. These shoes have a simple and sleek look that also comes in nude, pink metallic, and blue metallic.
ECCO Annie Slingback Flat
Every girl should have a good pair of flats. Even better if they're pink or red. This pair from ECCO takes the classic ballerina flat to the next level with a slingback strap and a "shaped footbed."
AllSaints Dusty Cap Toe Combat Boot
Get a new pair of combat boots for the upcoming fall season. But these aren't just any old combat boots. These AllSaints shoes have a cool white leather upper with black and gold detailing for a sophisticated style. You can get this pair for $90 off.
Schutz Gianna Sandal
This unique Giana Sandal from Schutz is a great way to spice up your shoe selection. It comes in a cool green color with a clear toe strap and a fun tie ankle strap, and it's more than 70% off!
Free People Vida Mule
Do you need a new go-to work shoe? This is your answer. These shoes are a simple slip-on mule with a red-toned leather upper and chain detail from Free People that are perfect to elevate a business formal look.
Birkenstock Sahara Sandal
If you love the look of Birkenstocks but would like a style with a little more support for more walking adventures, you need these Sahara sandals. It has a "cushioned footbed" with sporty straps, and good traction on the bottom.
What is the Clear the Rack Sale?
Clear the Rack is a limited time sale event at Nordstrom Rack where you can get an extra 25% off on red-priced clearance items online or red-tag clearance items in stores. You can score deals on women's and men's fashion, home appliances and decor, kid's apparel, beauty, accessories and more.
When is the Clear the Rack Sale?
Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack sale starts today, and you can shop these deals all the way through July 23rd before that discount goes away.
Who can shop the Clear the Rack Sale?
Anyone can shop this sales event, both in stores and online, but Nordy Club members get exclusive early access to Clear the Rack.
How often does the Clear the Rack Sale happen?
Clear the Rack happens a few times throughout the year, so don't be too upset if you can't snag that deal you've been hunting for.
