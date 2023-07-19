Carlee Russell Searched For Taken, Amber Alert Before Disappearance, Police Say

Watch : True Crime We Binged in 2022

Further details into the case of Carlee Russell have been released by authorities.

On July 13, Russell—a 25-year-old woman from Alabama—mysteriously vanished during her commute from work after calling the police and a family member to report seeing a toddler wandering on the highway alone. Her disappearance launched a massive search that ended on July 15, when Russell made her way back home on foot.

As investigators continue to work to uncover what happened, police held a press conference on July 19 to share some of their findings, including internet searches discovered on Russell's phone that Hoover Police Department chief Nicholas Derzis said were "very relevant" to her case.

Per Derzis, Russell's phone searched "do you have to pay for an amber alert or search" on July 11. Two days later, the day Russell went missing, she looked up "how to take money from a register without being caught," "Birmingham bus station," "one way bus ticket from Birmingham to Nashville" and the 2008 film Taken—a Liam Neeson movie about a kidnapping—according to Derzis.