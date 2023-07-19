Here's What Carlee Russell Said Happened to Her During Disappearance, According to Police

Watch : True Crime We Binged in 2022

Police are sharing more details about Carlee Russell's confounding 49-hour disappearance.

The 25-year-old, who vanished on July 13 soon after calling 911 and a family member to report seeing an unaccompanied toddler on an Alabama highway, returned home on July 15 where she was subsequently treated at a local hospital.

Days after sharing her story with authorities, Hoover Police Chief Nicholas Derzis said at a press conference that the department is still investigating the situation but has been "unable to verify most of Carlee's initial statement made to investigators."

"She told detectives that while traveling down the interstate, she saw a baby walking down the side of the road and called 911," he explained. "She said when she got out of the vehicle to check on the child, a man came out of the trees and mumbled that he was checking on the baby."

He then noted that Russell alleges she was kidnapped by a man and a woman.