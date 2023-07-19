Bella Hadid and Boyfriend Marc Kalman Break Up

Watch : Bella Hadid Shares Update Amid Lyme Disease Journey

Bella Hadid and boyfriend Marc Kalman have gone their separate ways.

A source tells E! News that the supermodel and the art director, 35, have split after two years of dating and that it was amicable.

Hadid and Kalman confirmed their romance—and made it Instagram official—in July 2021. In between photos of her trip to Paris' Haute Couture Fashion Week, she shared snapshots of them cozying up together.

"Time of my life," the 26-year-old captioned the Instagram carousel. "Healthy, Working and Loved."

At the time, a source close to Hadid told E! News that she was "completely smitten" by Kalman—who previously designed album art for Travis Scott and as well as clothes for the brand A Bathing Ape—noting that their relationship had become more serious.

"She has been excited to be seen with him," the insider said. "She is truly so happy right now."

The pair enjoyed globetrotting trips amid their romance, including ice cream dates in New York City and outings to France for Paris Fashion Week throughout 2022.