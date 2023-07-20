Stop High Heel Pain Before It Starts With This Foot Spray

Avoid foot pain with this customer-loved spray. Here are some rave reviews from shoppers who rely on this product.

Still Standing Foot Spray Reviews

A shopper declared, "Holy grail for me. This product 100% works and helps alleviate any pain I normally feel after wearing my heels for hours on end. Whether its walking around the office all day wearing my heels, or having to stand for a long period of time at networking events, I know if I spray Still Standing on my feet before I head out for the day, I am good to go."

Another explained, "I've been buying Still Standing for my husband for quite a while now. About 9 years ago he sustained high velocity impact fractures to both legs and right ankle. This is the ONLY product we've found that works to give him pain relief in his ankle! We are grateful to have found this product."

Someone raved, "Spray works great! I went to a wedding and my friend had the Still Standing Spray. I sprayed it on my feet as directed and it really worked. I don't wear heals a lot so when I do they usually wind up hurting after a while. I was able to dance all night without any discomfort. When I got back home I ordered the Spray off Amazon for myself and a friend."

A reviewer shared, "I loved that this product did exactly what I had hoped it would do! I wore heels to a wedding after a summer of wearing flats. My feet were as fresh at the end of the evening as they were at the beginning, which included a long walk from the car to the venue and back. I normally am barefoot by the time the dancing even begins. I am so excited about Still Standing. I had heard about it and will definitely continue to use it and will recommend it to my friends and family! Hello Heels!"

"Read about the product and decided to order. I LOVE IT! I wear heels everyday and sometimes I am on my feet in those heels for extended periods of time. I have discovered that Still Standing Spray minimizes and relieves high heel discomfort at the ball of my feet, thus allowing me to stand longer than normal when delivering presentations or giving a talk or when I am attending events. I have found that the spray allows me to remain IN my heels for at least 3-4 hours instead of taking off my shoes every now and then or changing to a lower heeled shoe," a shopper wrote.

