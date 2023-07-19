Megan Fox Steps Out in Risqué Look for Movie Date With Machine Gun Kelly

All he wants is an emo girl.
Megan Fox channeled the aesthetic to a T when she wore an all-black, lingerie style ensemble, complete with a matching skirt and camisole top, during a recent date night with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. For the July 16 outing, during which the pair were spotted grabbing snacks at Erewhon Market before heading to a movie in Calabasas, the Jennifer's Body actress finished off her look with platform stilettos and a black handbag, while MGK wore DOMREBEL's Above Bootcut Jeans, a simple long-sleeved white tee and a turquoise trucker hat.
Just a few days before the movie night, the "Bloody Valentine" singer proved how bright his twin flame burns for Megan in the comment section on Instagram. The Transformers star had shared images of herself from a steamy photoshoot in the woods in which she's wearing a green string bikini, sitting and crawling on a large tree branch. Rounding out the barely-there look with a large, purple butterfly and long white feathers tied into her red hair, she captioned the July 15 post, "The forest is my oldest friend."
MGK was a big fan of his fiancée's newest shoot, commenting on the original post, "If this is what a wild animal looks like I'd let it maul me."
While Megan's no stranger to show-stopping looks, the racy photoshoot comes only weeks after the 37-year-old opened up about struggling with body dysmorphia.
"I have body dysmorphia—I don't ever see myself the way other people see me," she said in a video for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 issue in May. "There's never a point in my life where I loved my body, never, ever."
In fact, the New Girl alum said her body is something she's been focused on since she was young, adding, "When I was little, that was an obsession I had of but I should look this way. And why I had an awareness of my body that young I'm not sure. The journey of loving myself is going to be never-ending."
But despite her insecurities, Megan has never shied away from wearing head-turning looks. Keep reading to see some of the star's hottest fashion moments over the years.