Megan Fox Steps Out in Risqué Look for Movie Date With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox rocked a lacy black ensemble for a recent date night with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly in Calabasas.

All he wants is an emo girl.

Megan Fox channeled the aesthetic to a T when she wore an all-black, lingerie style ensemble, complete with a matching skirt and camisole top, during a recent date night with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. For the July 16 outing, during which the pair were spotted grabbing snacks at Erewhon Market before heading to a movie in Calabasas, the Jennifer's Body actress finished off her look with platform stilettos and a black handbag, while MGK wore DOMREBEL's Above Bootcut Jeans, a simple long-sleeved white tee and a turquoise trucker hat. 

Just a few days before the movie night, the "Bloody Valentine" singer proved how bright his twin flame burns for Megan in the comment section on Instagram. The Transformers star had shared images of herself from a steamy photoshoot in the woods in which she's wearing a green string bikini, sitting and crawling on a large tree branch.  Rounding out the barely-there look with a large, purple butterfly and long white feathers tied into her red hair, she captioned the July 15 post, "The forest is my oldest friend."

MGK was a big fan of his fiancée's newest shoot, commenting on the original post, "If this is what a wild animal looks like I'd let it maul me."

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly: Romance Rewind

While Megan's no stranger to show-stopping looks, the racy photoshoot comes only weeks after the 37-year-old opened up about struggling with body dysmorphia

"I have body dysmorphia—I don't ever see myself the way other people see me," she said in a video for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 issue in May. "There's never a point in my life where I loved my body, never, ever."

In fact, the New Girl alum said her body is something she's been focused on since she was young, adding, "When I was little, that was an obsession I had of but I should look this way. And why I had an awareness of my body that young I'm not sure. The journey of loving myself is going to be never-ending."

But despite her insecurities, Megan has never shied away from wearing head-turning looks. Keep reading to see some of the star's hottest fashion moments over the years.  

Rocker Girl

While supporting fiancé Machine Gun Kelly as he performed at Lollapalooza in Santiago, Chile in March 2022, Megan wore a sexy rock 'n' roll-inspired look which included a studded black leather, cropped motorcycle jacket and baggy, high-waisted jeans. She accessorized with a leopard print belt, spiked choker collar and black trucker hat emblazoned with the letter "C."

Lady in Lace

Megan sent pulses racing when she was photographed wearing an all-black lace outfit in September 2021.

Strike A Pose!

The Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen actress struck a pose whole attending an event for Cosmopolitan in 2005.

Red Carpet Royalty

Megan wore a show-stopping dress for the 2009 premiere of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.

Captivating in Color

The actress wowed her orange-and-white look for the 2014 premiere of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Sydney, Australia.

Ripping the Runway

The Transformers star ripped the runway during the Autumn/Winter Liverpool Fashion Fest in Mexico in September 2017.

Pretty in Plaid

For the 2003 premiere of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Megan (pictured with David Gallagher) wore a show-stopping mini skirt, paired with a black top for the occasion.

Look of Love

Newly-engaged couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly step out during a romantic trip to Milan, Italy in January 2022.

Camera Ready

While leaving a photoshoot in August 2021, Megan wore a striking all-red ensemble.

Perfect Match

After the 2021 MTV VMAs, Megan Fox and MGK stepped out for a double date with friends Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Red Hot

Megan turned heads in her red dress for the 2021 MET Gala.

Must See

Dare to bare! Megan wore a head-turning dress for the 2021 MTV VMAs.

Red Carpet Pros

Megan and MGK stepped out in style for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

