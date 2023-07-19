Megan Fox Steps Out in Risqué Look for Movie Date With Machine Gun Kelly

Watch : See Megan Fox's Sexy Sheer Red Carpet Look

All he wants is an emo girl.

Megan Fox channeled the aesthetic to a T when she wore an all-black, lingerie style ensemble, complete with a matching skirt and camisole top, during a recent date night with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. For the July 16 outing, during which the pair were spotted grabbing snacks at Erewhon Market before heading to a movie in Calabasas, the Jennifer's Body actress finished off her look with platform stilettos and a black handbag, while MGK wore DOMREBEL's Above Bootcut Jeans, a simple long-sleeved white tee and a turquoise trucker hat.

Just a few days before the movie night, the "Bloody Valentine" singer proved how bright his twin flame burns for Megan in the comment section on Instagram. The Transformers star had shared images of herself from a steamy photoshoot in the woods in which she's wearing a green string bikini, sitting and crawling on a large tree branch. Rounding out the barely-there look with a large, purple butterfly and long white feathers tied into her red hair, she captioned the July 15 post, "The forest is my oldest friend."

MGK was a big fan of his fiancée's newest shoot, commenting on the original post, "If this is what a wild animal looks like I'd let it maul me."