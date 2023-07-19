How the Hollywood Strikes Will Affect New Seasons of Law & Order and One Chicago Shows

NBC's 2023 fall TV schedule will look a little different because of the actors' & writers' strikes. Find out what will air in place of the three Law & Order shows & three One Chicago series.

By Brett Malec Jul 19, 2023 9:09 PMTags
TVNBCLaw And Order: Special Victims UnitLaw And DisorderChicago FireNBCU
Watch: Breaking Down the 2023 Actor and Writer Strikes

NBC's 2023 fall TV schedule will look a little different than usual.

Because of the ongoing Hollywood strikes by members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the Writers Guild of America (WGA), the network has been forced to delay new seasons of Dick Wolf's hit dramas Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D., as well as Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

So what will air? Replacing One Chicago, beginning Wednesday, Sept. 27, will be the season 18 finale of America's Got Talent, with the inaugural People's Choice Country Awards making its debut the next night on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Then, starting Wednesday, Oct. 4, new episodes of Quantum Leap and Magnum P.I. will begin airing. (Both shows wrapped their seasons before the strikes.)

Law & Order reruns will then air on Thursdays starting Oct. 5, followed by the third season of the Canadian medical drama Transplant.

photos
2023 TV Premiere Dates

The long-running scripted dramas aren't the only NBC hits being affected by the Hollywood strikes. The network's biggest new comedy of last season, the revival of Night Court, is also currently on pause ahead of season two.

NBC

NBC shows not delayed by actors and writers hitting the pickets lines to demand better contracts? Season 24 of The Voice, which premieres Monday, Sept. 25 and will also air Tuesday nights, as well as game show The Wall, which returns Friday, Nov. 3.

Keep reading for more hit TV shows impacted by the Hollywood strikes.

Netflix
Stranger Things

Looks like we're going to be stuck in the upside down a little longer.

Stranger Things co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer, known more familiarly as the Duffer Brothers, announced on Twitter May 5 that production on the fifth and final season of the Netflix hit had been shut down.

"Writing does not stop when filming begins," the brothers wrote. "While we're excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out."

Eddy Chen/HBO
Euphoria

Due to the strike and creator Sam Levinson's commitment to The Idol, HBO has pushed the premiere date of the Zendaya-fronted drama's third season to January 2025.

"Euphoria is one of those that we had begun writing in tandem with post-production on The Idol but at this point, we don't have countless scripts," HBO executive Francesca Orsi told Deadline this spring. "We can't start shooting, so the delivery of that show — ideally in 2025 — will be determined on when we can pick back up with Sam, who at this point is all pencils down and just finishing posts on Idol."

CURTIS BONDS BAKER/NETFLIX
Cobra Kai

The Netflix hit is saying "Yes, sensei!" to supporting the WGA, halting production on the sixth and final season.

"We hate to strike, but if we must, we strike hard," Cobra Kai showrunner Jon Hurwitz tweeted May 2. "Pencils down in the Cobra Kai writers room. No writers on set. These aren't fun times, but it's unfortunately necessary. The moment a fair deal is in place, we'll get back to kicking ass. In the meantime, sending strength and support to the negotiating committee. You got this."

Lorenzo Agius/SHOWTIME
Yellowjackets

Just one day into working on season three, Yellowjackets co-creator Ashley Lyle tweeted on May 2 that the Showtime series shut down its writers' room.

"It was amazing, and creatively invigorating, and so much fun," Ashley wrote. "And I'm very excited to get back to it as soon as the #WGA gets a fair deal."

ABC/Gilles Mingasson
Abbott Elementary

School is no longer in session.

Abbott Elementary writer Brittani Nichols, who is the Los Angeles-based captain for the WGA West, revealed that the ABC sitcom closed its writers' room.

In an interview with Democracy Now, Brittani called the current TV industry "a gig economy," explaining the reason for the strike is because "we are demanding that this industry is one that can sustain a career."

Creator and star Quinta Brunson took to Twitter on May 2 to share her support for the strike.

"I am a writer. I'm in the wga. I'm also on strike!" she wrote. "I have no real power here other than to join my union in demanding fair compensation for writers!"

Disney+
Andor

Tony Gilroy, the creator of Disney+'s critically acclaimed Star Wars spinoff, confirmed production on its second season had been halted.

"I discontinued all writing and writing-related work on Andor prior to midnight, May 1," Gilroy said in a May 9 statement to The Hollywood Reporter. After being briefed on the Saturday showrunner meeting, I informed Chris Keyser at the WGA on Sunday morning that I would also be ceasing all non-writing producing functions."

Netflix
Emily in Paris

Oh non!

Filming for the upcoming fourth season of the Netflix hit was delayed two months amid the strike, according to Variety, noting that production was initially slated to begin early fall. 

Netflix
Daredevil: Born Again

Fans eagerly anticipating Charlie Cox's return as Marvel's blind superhero will have to wait a little longer as production was paused on the Disney+ series.

After striking New York-based writers picketed the series, cameras rolled for the last time on June 12, according to Deadline, and production will not resume until a deal is reached.

Warner Bros
The Penguin

Production on The Batman spinoff starring Colin Farrell as the iconic DC Comics villain was suspended after its New York-based sets became the target for WGA East picketers, per Deadline.

Courtesy of HBO Max
Hacks

Fans will have to wait as long as it takes for the HBO Max comedy to return to the stage.

Co-showrunner Jen Statsky tweeted that production on Hacks' third season will be paused for the duration of the strike.

"We are devastated to not be with our incredible crew and cast right now, but there was no other option here," she wrote May 2. "Writing happens at every stage of the process – production and post included. It's what makes shows and movies good. It's what makes them possible."

Hacks initially began filming in November, but production briefly went on hold for a month in February after the series' star Jean Smart underwent a successful heart procedure.

Will Heath/NBC
Saturday Night Live

"Live from New York, it's..." SNL going dark. 

Ahead of Pete Davidson's intended return as a host, the longrunning NBC sketch series canceled its upcoming shows. NBC announced May 2 that it will air repeats of SNL moving forward until further notice. 

Pete, who left the series last year after eight seasons, previously joked that he would take the cancellation personally if the writers' strike were indeed to happen.

"It sucks," he quipped on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, "because it just feeds my weird story I have in my head, like, 'Of course that would happen to me.'"

NBC
Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU & Law & Order: Organized Crime

All three of Dick Wolf's Law & Order series are delayed at NBC.

Todd Owyoung/NBC
Late-Night Talk Shows

Anyone else going to bed a little earlier recently?

Due to the strike, the following talk shows have gone dark: NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers, CBS' The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Plus, HBO's Last Week Tonight With John Oliver and Real Time With Bill Maher have also stopped filming, along with Comedy Central's The Daily Show.

NBC
Chicago Fire, Chicago Med & Chicago P.D.

All three of Dick Wolf's One Chicago series are delayed at NBC.

ABC
The Fall Slate

Prepare for a lot of reality series this upcoming TV season as major networks such as Fox and ABC are filling out their fall schedules with unscripted programming amid the WGA strike. 

ABC is bringing Dancing With the Stars back to primetime after moving it to Disney+, debuting The Golden Bachelor and airing encores of scripted series, including Abbott Elementary to pad out its timeslots. Meanwhile, Fox is focusing on its adult animation block and adding two new game shows, Name That Tune and Snake Oil, to its roster.

And, after it was dumped by Max, The CW will now air FBoy Island, along with the network picking up Canadian and European series to air in place of its original shows. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

