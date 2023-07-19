How the Hollywood Strikes Will Affect New Seasons of Law & Order and One Chicago Shows

NBC's 2023 fall TV schedule will look a little different than usual.
Because of the ongoing Hollywood strikes by members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the Writers Guild of America (WGA), the network has been forced to delay new seasons of Dick Wolf's hit dramas Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D., as well as Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime.
So what will air? Replacing One Chicago, beginning Wednesday, Sept. 27, will be the season 18 finale of America's Got Talent, with the inaugural People's Choice Country Awards making its debut the next night on Thursday, Sept. 28.
Then, starting Wednesday, Oct. 4, new episodes of Quantum Leap and Magnum P.I. will begin airing. (Both shows wrapped their seasons before the strikes.)
Law & Order reruns will then air on Thursdays starting Oct. 5, followed by the third season of the Canadian medical drama Transplant.
The long-running scripted dramas aren't the only NBC hits being affected by the Hollywood strikes. The network's biggest new comedy of last season, the revival of Night Court, is also currently on pause ahead of season two.
NBC shows not delayed by actors and writers hitting the pickets lines to demand better contracts? Season 24 of The Voice, which premieres Monday, Sept. 25 and will also air Tuesday nights, as well as game show The Wall, which returns Friday, Nov. 3.
