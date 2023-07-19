How the Hollywood Strikes Will Affect New Seasons of Law & Order and One Chicago Shows

Watch : Breaking Down the 2023 Actor and Writer Strikes

NBC's 2023 fall TV schedule will look a little different than usual.

Because of the ongoing Hollywood strikes by members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the Writers Guild of America (WGA), the network has been forced to delay new seasons of Dick Wolf's hit dramas Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D., as well as Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

So what will air? Replacing One Chicago, beginning Wednesday, Sept. 27, will be the season 18 finale of America's Got Talent, with the inaugural People's Choice Country Awards making its debut the next night on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Then, starting Wednesday, Oct. 4, new episodes of Quantum Leap and Magnum P.I. will begin airing. (Both shows wrapped their seasons before the strikes.)

Law & Order reruns will then air on Thursdays starting Oct. 5, followed by the third season of the Canadian medical drama Transplant.