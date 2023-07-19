The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 Has the Best Deals on Footwear from UGG, Birkenstock, Adidas & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're on the hunt for some big summer sales to shop, you need to check out the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. From now up until August 6, you can grab deals on anything from fashion to beauty to home from the best brands on the market. But, if you're looking for good deals on shoes specifically (because who doesn't love a good shoe steal), then you're in the right place.
Nordstrom has tons of footwear options at their Anniversary Sale for you to choose from whether you're looking for sneakers, heels, sandals, or boots. They've got discounts on brands like UGG, Birkenstock, Steve Madden, Adidas, ECCO, Converse, Dr. Scholl's, Dolce Vita, Sam Edelman, Schutz, New Balance, TOMS, OluKai, On, Brooks, Asics, and so much more.
Not to mention, the deals themselves are pretty unbelievable. You can get a classic black pump from Sam Edelman for 40% off that would definitely become a staple in your everyday closet. Or you can grab a trendy pair of UGGs that would be great for the upcoming fall season for 30% off.
Read on for the rest of our picks on the best shoe deals you can score at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
UGG Discoquette Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper
UGG is a huge seller at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, so make sure to grab a pair for yourself to wear in the upcoming fall and winter seasons. This style of UGG slippers is super trendy right now. They come in six different colors.
Schutz Princey Strappy Sandal
Grab this pretty pink strappy sandal from Schutz to add a pop of color to your outfits. If hot pink isn't your color, it also comes in black, silver, and beige. This versatile sandal has a simple, modern style with the leather detailing and knotted straps, so it can work with many looks.
Adidas Retropy E5 Sneaker
You can score this retro 70s-inspired Adidas sneaker for $35 off. This shoe has a colorblocked leather and mesh upper with a foam sole cushioning that make it perfect for all-day wear. You can get these sneakers in three colors.
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal
This is Birkenstock's first time at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, so make sure to grab a pair while you can. Get this sandal for a comfy foot and a stylish look.
Chuck Taylor All Star High Top Sneaker
Everyone needs a pair of Converse in their lives, and you can get these sneakers for $45 off. You get the classic high top silhouette with the Chuck Taylor logo, but it's also designed with a scalloped edge for a little bit of a feminine touch.
TOMS Diana Platform Wedge Sandal
This wedge sandal from TOMS is the perfect summer shoe. It's super lightweight with a cushiony, supportive footbed so you can still stroll around in style and ease.
Steve Madden Cassady Loafer Mule
Grab a pair of Steve Madden shoes during the anniversary sale for $30 off. This pair of loafers come in a mule style with a chain link detail that lets you dress with a classy, professional style while still feeling relaxed. This loafer comes in six colors or patterns.
ECCO Street Lite Sneaker
ECCO has got your back with premium footwear designed with simple, minimalistic styles. This sneaker has a multi-textile upper using leather and suede. It's great for a lightweight, everyday shoe that can match any outfit.
Dr. Scholl's Retrospect Block Heel Bootie
This Dr. Scholl's ankle boot combines comfort and style. It's made with a cushioned insole and a special-engineered material to prevent "the growth of odor-causing germs." This style is also a great find for the fall season coming up.
On Cloudflow Running Shoe
On running shoes are well known for their comfort and support. These shoes have special cushioning technology that makes running feel so much better on your feet. It has a breathable and flexible upper and removable insoles.
Dolce Vita Samare Western Boot
Score some great deals on Dolce Vita shoes like this Samare Western Boot that you can get for $90 off. Cowboy boots like these have been a staple in this year's fashion, so why not grab a good quality pair for yourself?
Sam Edelman Viv Pointed Toe d'Orsay Pump
Everyone needs a pair of classic black pumps, so you should get this pair from Sam Edelman while it's on sale. This Viv pump has a d'Orsay silhouette for the best fit with a little extra cushion on the inside. You can also get them in beige, rose, and gold.
Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 Sneaker
If you're looking to get into running, you need the right shoe. Brooks is a high quality running shoe brand, and you can get this pair for $30 off. It has a mesh upper for breathability and their GuideRails that keep your foot stable as you run.
When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 dates are:
July 11: Early Access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Icon status Nordstrom card members.
July 12: Early Access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Ambassador status Nordstrom card members.
July 13: Early Access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Influencer status Nordstrom card members.
July 17: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale opens to everyone.
When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale start for everyone?
Everyone can shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale online starting at 9:01 p.m. PT on July 16/12:01 a.m. ET on July 17. You can shop in store during regular store hours starting on July 17.
When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale end?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends for everyone at 11:59 p.m. PT on July 31/2:59 a.m. ET on August 1.
Do you need a Nordstrom Card for the Anniversary Sale?
You don't need to be a Nordstrom cardholder to shop the deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. However, early access is granted to Nordy Club members based on their shopping status, so members have first dibs on the best deals before they sell out.
How often is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale only happens once a year usually during the middle of the summer. The sale lasts for almost a month for cardholders and just a little over two weeks for regular shoppers. And even thought Nordstrom has a ton of great sales throughout the rest of the year like Black Friday and 4th of July, the Anniversary Sale has exclusive deals you can only get during this special sale event. So don't miss out on these one-of-a-kind deals.
