The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 Has the Best Deals on Footwear from UGG, Birkenstock, Adidas & More

If you're on the hunt for some big summer sales to shop, you need to check out the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. From now up until August 6, you can grab deals on anything from fashion to beauty to home from the best brands on the market. But, if you're looking for good deals on shoes specifically (because who doesn't love a good shoe steal), then you're in the right place.

Nordstrom has tons of footwear options at their Anniversary Sale for you to choose from whether you're looking for sneakers, heels, sandals, or boots. They've got discounts on brands like UGG, Birkenstock, Steve Madden, Adidas, ECCO, Converse, Dr. Scholl's, Dolce Vita, Sam Edelman, Schutz, New Balance, TOMS, OluKai, On, Brooks, Asics, and so much more.

Not to mention, the deals themselves are pretty unbelievable. You can get a classic black pump from Sam Edelman for 40% off that would definitely become a staple in your everyday closet. Or you can grab a trendy pair of UGGs that would be great for the upcoming fall season for 30% off.

Read on for the rest of our picks on the best shoe deals you can score at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.