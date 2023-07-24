Leo Shoppable Horoscope: 11 Birthday Gifts To Help the Lioness Roar

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Do you know a Leo? You don't have to wonder. If you know one, they'll tell you. They'll be the first ones to tell you. Leos, the sign of the lion, a fire sign, are always ready to shake out their manes and roar.

This sign loves the spotlight, loves to hold court, and loves to tell you what's on their mind. Often unprompted. In fact, usually unprompted. They don't wait for an invitation; they invite themselves to the party.

To be around a Leo is to be shrouded in their warmth, their blaze, and their intensity. It might also include a little bit of waiting for them to finish primping, but what if there's a camera? You know they need to be ready for their star-making moment.

Below, shop 11 birthday gifts for Leos that will help them shine their brightest this season. Because yes, Leos: You, like everyone else, only get the one per year!