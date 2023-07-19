Yung Gravy Shoots His Shot With Sofía Vergara Amid Joe Manganiello Breakup

Watch : Yung Gravy Talks Relationship Status With Sheri Easterling

There's been a yung man waiting in the wings for Sofía Vergara.

Days after the Modern Family star and husband Joe Manganiello announced they were divorcing, rapper Yung Gravy decided to shoot his shot with his longtime celebrity crush.

The 27-year-old reposted E! News' post about the breakup on his Instagram Stories, adding three saluting emojis. He also made his feelings clear on Twitter, quote tweeting a post about the spit with, "LETS F---IN GOOOOO."

Gravy has been open about his crush on Vergara, 51. In December 2021, he shared on Instagram a photoshopped selfie of himself with the actress, set in a photoshopped mock engagement post made to appear as though she shared it.

The following year, he also talked about his crush on Vergara. "I think if I if I saw Sofía Vergara in real life—I mean, she's cuffed, so I would know not to go over any boundaries— but I think I'd speak game in a friendly way. Like, I wouldn't be nervous," he said in a Z100 New York radio interview in August 2022. "I would be too smiley. I would look creepy. I'd be, like, talking to her, I would be too happy."