Yung Gravy Shoots His Shot With Sofía Vergara Amid Joe Manganiello Breakup

There's been a yung man waiting in the wings for Sofía Vergara.
Days after the Modern Family star and husband Joe Manganiello announced they were divorcing, rapper Yung Gravy decided to shoot his shot with his longtime celebrity crush.
The 27-year-old reposted E! News' post about the breakup on his Instagram Stories, adding three saluting emojis. He also made his feelings clear on Twitter, quote tweeting a post about the spit with, "LETS F---IN GOOOOO."
Gravy has been open about his crush on Vergara, 51. In December 2021, he shared on Instagram a photoshopped selfie of himself with the actress, set in a photoshopped mock engagement post made to appear as though she shared it.
The following year, he also talked about his crush on Vergara. "I think if I if I saw Sofía Vergara in real life—I mean, she's cuffed, so I would know not to go over any boundaries— but I think I'd speak game in a friendly way. Like, I wouldn't be nervous," he said in a Z100 New York radio interview in August 2022. "I would be too smiley. I would look creepy. I'd be, like, talking to her, I would be too happy."
In fact, that same month, Gravy ranked the actress first on his top five list of MILFs during a chat with Barstool Sports.
As for his number two pick? Addison Rae's mom Sheri Nicole Easterling who he walked the red carpet and shared a kiss with on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.
However, just a few months later, he clarified their relationship status.
"When they asked me to do the VMAs, I had never watched them before," he told E! News that November. "I've seen clips, but I never watched a red carpet thing before. I didn't really know what it meant. I was like, 'Oh, I need a date. It would just be a fun little date.' I guess everyone just assumes if you bring someone that you're together together."
Vergara and Manganiello have been married for seven years. "We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the pair said in a joint statement to Page Six July 17. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."