Inside Vanderpump Rules' Cast Trip to Tahoe—And Why Fans Think Tom Sandoval Is There

Watch : See Tom Sandoval's Style Change as He Films VPR Season 11

Get PUMP-ed, Bravoholics: The Vanderpump Rules cast is giving fans a sneak peek at their first post-Scandoval cast trip.

Several weeks after filming for season 11 began, Scheana Shay and husband Brock Davies, James Kennedy and girlfriend Ally Lewber, Tom Schwartz and Lala Kent jetted off to Lake Tahoe for a summer getaway on July 18

"It's a beautiful day, Lake Tahoe," Shay shared in an Instagram Story video, showing off the balcony of their stunning lakeside rental home. In the another video, Kent and Lewber took selfies in bikinis with the water and forest in the background.

While Tom Sandoval wasn't pictured in any of the snaps, fans quickly found a clue that the TomTom co-owner made up with his costars following his cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss and joined the trip. In one video posted by Shay, the gang is seen walking past a billboard for Lisa Vanderpump's new Tahoe club Wolf, which opens at Harrah's this winter.