Inside Vanderpump Rules' Cast Trip to Tahoe—And Why Fans Think Tom Sandoval Is There

Get PUMP-ed, Bravoholics: The Vanderpump Rules cast is giving fans a sneak peek at their first post-Scandoval cast trip.
Several weeks after filming for season 11 began, Scheana Shay and husband Brock Davies, James Kennedy and girlfriend Ally Lewber, Tom Schwartz and Lala Kent jetted off to Lake Tahoe for a summer getaway on July 18
"It's a beautiful day, Lake Tahoe," Shay shared in an Instagram Story video, showing off the balcony of their stunning lakeside rental home. In the another video, Kent and Lewber took selfies in bikinis with the water and forest in the background.
While Tom Sandoval wasn't pictured in any of the snaps, fans quickly found a clue that the TomTom co-owner made up with his costars following his cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss and joined the trip. In one video posted by Shay, the gang is seen walking past a billboard for Lisa Vanderpump's new Tahoe club Wolf, which opens at Harrah's this winter.
In the background, a voice that sounds very much like that of Sandoval's can be heard saying, "That might be a, that might be a..." before the video ends.
Additionally, Kent seemingly confirmed Sandoval's presence on the trip in a video in her IG Stories. "Everyone's in a couple—the Toms, Brock and Scheana, these little lovebirds," the Give Them Lala host told fans. "It's a good thing we got the MILF, and I'm OK with it."
Noticeably absent from the trip? Katie Maloney as well as Sandoval's ex Ariana Madix, who have been putting the finishing touches on Something About Her, their new West Hollywood sandwich shop.
As for Leviss, it's unclear if she'll film season 11 after checking out of a mental health facility in Wickenburg, Arizona earlier this month.
Keep reading to see more pics from the Tahoe trip, plus an update on what the whole cast has been up to since Scandoval.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)