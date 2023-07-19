Project Runway All Stars Designer Prajjé Oscar on Being Himself & What Comes Next

Project Runway All Stars is in full-swing, bringing together 14 contestants from series (and occasionally, decades) past for another shot at the title. We caught up with a few stars who have flourished since their initial turn to learn more about what they've been up to — and of course, their namesake brands.
E!: How has life changed for you since your last appearance on Project Runway?
Since my last appearance on Project Runway, life has been nothing but a joy. I established my brand and am now working on growing it into a major luxury lifestyle brand.
E!: When it comes to your brand, what aspects are you the proudest of?
What I am most proud of about my brand, besides the beautiful garments I make, is the ability to represent my culture in a very high-end way.
Keep reading for more from Prajjé Oscar
E!: Where do you see your brand evolving, short- and long-term?
I try to live each day as it comes. I try not to predict the future, but I want growth, significant expansion, and excellent collaboration with notable artists or brands.
E!: This is the first-ever "All-Stars" Season on Bravo. What sets you apart as a Project Runway All-Star?
What sets me apart is that I am a star [laughs]. That's me; I am me at all times. I am not looking for validation, just basic respect, and we are good. That is what sets me apart: I am me, and I am not looking to be anybody else.
E!: Is there anything else you'd like fans to know?
I want the fans to know I love and appreciate their support. I see and hear them and will continue representing our culture's best. However, we will need more support to grow, so please share with your friends that Prajjé Oscar is open for business!
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family).
