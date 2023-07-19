Project Runway All Stars Designer Prajjé Oscar on Being Himself & What Comes Next

Project Runway All Stars is in full-swing, bringing together 14 contestants from series (and occasionally, decades) past for another shot at the title. We caught up with a few stars who have flourished since their initial turn to learn more about what they've been up to — and of course, their namesake brands.

E!: How has life changed for you since your last appearance on Project Runway?

Since my last appearance on Project Runway, life has been nothing but a joy. I established my brand and am now working on growing it into a major luxury lifestyle brand.

E!: When it comes to your brand, what aspects are you the proudest of?

What I am most proud of about my brand, besides the beautiful garments I make, is the ability to represent my culture in a very high-end way.

