Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Reveals She Privately Welcomed Baby No. 2 With Noah Baumbach

Watch : Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach on Sharing Nominations...and a Baby

Greta Gerwig is a Barbie girl, in a baby world.

The Barbie movie director confirmed she and her co-writer and real-life partner Noah Baumbach quietly welcomed their second baby boy together earlier this year, while sharing photos during a recent interview.

"He's a little Schmoo," the Little Women director told Elle U.K. in a digital cover story published July 19. "I don't know if you can tell energy from the picture, but that's very much his energy. He's a wise little baby."

As for how she doing balancing life with a new movie—Barbie releases July 21—and a newborn?

"The little guy is sleeping through the night," Gerwig, who also shares son Harold, 4, with Baumbach, explained. "But I'm still doing that thing where I wake up, every hour to 90 minutes, and just hover. You just keep wanting to look at that baby. So I'm slightly in a twilight state."

Gerwig's sweet update on life as a mom of two—Baumbach is also dad to son Rohmer, 13, with ex-wife Jennifer Jason Leigh—comes just a few weeks after Rolling Stone noted in a July 3 interview that she had a "three-month-old baby at home."