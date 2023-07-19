It Don't Cost a Thing to Check Out Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl Wax Figure

Madame Tussauds debuted their new wax figure of Jennifer Lopez, which is modeled after her opening look from the 2020 Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show.

Jenny has just moved into a new block in the wax museum.

Madame Tussauds' New York location recently unveiled their new wax figure of Jennifer Lopez which was inspired by her opening look from the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show in 2020, which she co-headlined with Shakira.

The lifelike wax figure's dazzling ensemble consists of a leather vest covered in sparkles and matching thigh-high leather boots with gold studs. The look was completed with a satin pink skirt pair with a gold chain belt, gold fingerless gloves and a white gold and diamond necklace.

Putting a NYC twist on the Super Bowl look, the figure of the singer is holding onto the Empire State Building-modeled after the pole from the beginning of her performance.

"JLo is a New York icon and her Super Bowl performance is a spectacular moment in time that is worthy of memorializing with a new wax figure in her home city," said Madame Tussauds New York General Manager Joerg Hanel in a press release. "Our Time Square location is the perfect venue to immortalize this Bronx-born, award-winning after her ‘visit' to her home borough."

The "Let's Get Loud" singer has previously spoken out about what it meant to her to perform at the Super Bowl.

"All I want my girls, the little girls on stage with me and all over the world to know is how to use their voices and be proud of everything they are," Jennifer wrote in Feb. 2020 to take the stage. "We are proud to recognize that all of us together are what makes this beautiful country truly great."

Courtesy: Madame Tussauds

Fans looking to revisit the show-stopping performance can take a look at her identical wax figure. And to see all your favorite celebrities' wax figures, keep scrolling...

Madame Tussauds
Rihanna

Shine bright like a diamond RiRi! The Grammy winner's wax figure makes her debut at Madame Tussauds New York before her 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance. 

Madame Tussauds Las Vegas
Lizzo

The "Juice" singer was feelin' good as hell when she unveiled her wax figure at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas.

YouTube
Jimmy Kimmel

The late night host's wax figure is on display in Madame Tussauds Hollywood's "Jimmy Kimmel Live Experience," but of course, he decided to prank his co-workers with the statue before the exhibit opened. 

Tristar Media/Getty Images
Shawn Mendes

The singer-songwriter's Madame Tussauds Wax Figure, which is housed in Berlin, is unlike any other's in that you can literally lie next to it for a snuggle-worthy photo opp. 

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Ariana Grande

Social media users were quick to critique the statue after it was unveiled at Madame Tussauds London.

Instagram / Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian

The mom and daughter became the last of the Kardashian-Jenner women to get their own wax figures in May 2019.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Zac Efron

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Hollywood heartthrob showed off his 2(X)IST Underwear when comparing his six-pack to his wax figure's. 

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds New York
Priyanka Chopra

The Isn't It Romantic actress strikes a pose next to her wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York.

Tristar Media/Getty Images
Ariana Grande

We're saying thank you, next to this eerily accurate wax figure of the pop star, which was unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Berlin, Germany. 

ANL/REX/Shutterstock
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

There's no denying these wax figures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are royally creepy. 

Denise Truscello
Khloe Kardashian

Don't be fooled! This is not actually KoKo. 

Courtesy of Madame Tussauds Orlando
Jason Momoa

The actor's Aquaman alter-ego makes waves at Madame Tussauds Orlando.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Ed Sheeran

The figure looked identical to the British star, including his guitar and flannel shirt. 

Denise Truscello/Getty Images
Steve Aoki

The Grammy nominee celebrates the DJ Experience launch at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Twitter
Beyoncé

Many people feel this Madame Tussauds wax figure of Bey does not at all look like Bey.

Buda Mendes/John Phillips/Getty Images
Beyoncé

This Madame Tussauds wax figure of Bey looks way more like Bey.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Kendall Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hangs out with her doppelganger.

Tristar Media/Getty Images
Ryan Gosling

Hey girl, it's Ryan Gosling's look-alike!

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood
Kylie Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star meets her doppelganger.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood
Zoe Saldana

Seeing double! The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 actress mimics her wax twin at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.

Tony DiMaio/startraksphoto.com
Laverne Cox

The actress helps unveil her Madame Tussauds wax figure in Hollywood, California.

VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Alessandra Ambrosio

The Victoria's Secret model poses with her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Shanghai, China.

Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com
Jason Derulo

The singer jumps with his wax figure at its unveiling at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.

Beck Diefenbach
Peter Dinklage

The Game of Thrones star leans on his wax look-alike at Madame Tussauds in New York.

Beck Diefenbach/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds San Francisco
Stephen Curry

The basketball star dribbles with his wax counterpart at Madame Tussauds in San Francisco.

Anita Bugge/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus

The pop star's wax image models Christmas attire at Madame Tussauds in Berlin.

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images
Cody Simpson

The Australian singer gives a kiss to his wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Orlando.

Jonathan Short/Madame Tussauds
Adele

The "Hello" singer is recreated at Madame Tussauds in London.

Courtesy: Jerod Harris/WireImage
Anne Hathaway

Madame Tussauds in Hollywood shows their wax version of the actress.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images, Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Angelina Jolie

This Angelina Jolie wax figure is dressed similar to what she wore at the BAFTA Awards in London in February 2014.

photos
View More Photos From Celeb Wax Figures

