It Don't Cost a Thing to Check Out Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl Wax Figure

Jenny has just moved into a new block in the wax museum.

Madame Tussauds' New York location recently unveiled their new wax figure of Jennifer Lopez which was inspired by her opening look from the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show in 2020, which she co-headlined with Shakira.

The lifelike wax figure's dazzling ensemble consists of a leather vest covered in sparkles and matching thigh-high leather boots with gold studs. The look was completed with a satin pink skirt pair with a gold chain belt, gold fingerless gloves and a white gold and diamond necklace.

Putting a NYC twist on the Super Bowl look, the figure of the singer is holding onto the Empire State Building-modeled after the pole from the beginning of her performance.

"JLo is a New York icon and her Super Bowl performance is a spectacular moment in time that is worthy of memorializing with a new wax figure in her home city," said Madame Tussauds New York General Manager Joerg Hanel in a press release. "Our Time Square location is the perfect venue to immortalize this Bronx-born, award-winning after her ‘visit' to her home borough."