It Don't Cost a Thing to Check Out Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl Wax Figure

Jenny has just moved into a new block in the wax museum.
Madame Tussauds' New York location recently unveiled their new wax figure of Jennifer Lopez which was inspired by her opening look from the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show in 2020, which she co-headlined with Shakira.
The lifelike wax figure's dazzling ensemble consists of a leather vest covered in sparkles and matching thigh-high leather boots with gold studs. The look was completed with a satin pink skirt pair with a gold chain belt, gold fingerless gloves and a white gold and diamond necklace.
Putting a NYC twist on the Super Bowl look, the figure of the singer is holding onto the Empire State Building-modeled after the pole from the beginning of her performance.
"JLo is a New York icon and her Super Bowl performance is a spectacular moment in time that is worthy of memorializing with a new wax figure in her home city," said Madame Tussauds New York General Manager Joerg Hanel in a press release. "Our Time Square location is the perfect venue to immortalize this Bronx-born, award-winning after her ‘visit' to her home borough."
The "Let's Get Loud" singer has previously spoken out about what it meant to her to perform at the Super Bowl.
"All I want my girls, the little girls on stage with me and all over the world to know is how to use their voices and be proud of everything they are," Jennifer wrote in Feb. 2020 to take the stage. "We are proud to recognize that all of us together are what makes this beautiful country truly great."
