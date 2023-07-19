Mandy Moore Says She's Received Paychecks Under $1 for This Is Us Streaming Residuals

Watch : Breaking Down the 2023 Actor and Writer Strikes

Mandy Moore is standing with her fellow actors.

While joining the picket lines as part of the Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike, the This is Us star shared one of the major reasons she's taking a stand.

"The residual issue is a huge issue," she told The Hollywood Reporter July 18 walking with Scandal alum Katie Lowes. "We're in incredibly fortunate positions as working actors having been on shows that found tremendous success in one way or another…but many actors in our position for years before us were able to live off of residuals or at least pay their bills."

In fact, Moore cited her own experience, saying she's gotten "very tiny, like 81-cent checks" for This Is Us' streaming residuals. She added, "I was talking with my business manager who said he's received a residual for a penny and two pennies."

The actress played Rebecca Pearson This Is Us, which ran on NBC from 2016 to 2022. However, in addition to airing on network TV, a deal was formed in 2017 so that the Emmy-winning series could be streamed on Hulu. E! News has reached out to Hulu for comment but has yet to hear back.