Mandy Moore Says She's Received Paychecks Under $1 for This Is Us Streaming Residuals

Mandy Moore is standing with her fellow actors.
While joining the picket lines as part of the Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike, the This is Us star shared one of the major reasons she's taking a stand.
"The residual issue is a huge issue," she told The Hollywood Reporter July 18 walking with Scandal alum Katie Lowes. "We're in incredibly fortunate positions as working actors having been on shows that found tremendous success in one way or another…but many actors in our position for years before us were able to live off of residuals or at least pay their bills."
In fact, Moore cited her own experience, saying she's gotten "very tiny, like 81-cent checks" for This Is Us' streaming residuals. She added, "I was talking with my business manager who said he's received a residual for a penny and two pennies."
The actress played Rebecca Pearson This Is Us, which ran on NBC from 2016 to 2022. However, in addition to airing on network TV, a deal was formed in 2017 so that the Emmy-winning series could be streamed on Hulu. E! News has reached out to Hulu for comment but has yet to hear back.
Members of SAG-AFTRA have been on strike since midnight July 14 after the union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) were unable to agree on a new contract.
And Moore—who recently revealed in a SAG-AFTRA video that she's been a member since 1999—later took to Instagram to further explain the answer she gave in the interview on why she's striking.
"I want to bring a bit more clarity to a very nuanced issue," she wrote in a July 19 post. "Striking isn't fun. No one hoped it would come to this and I know everyone involved is hopeful for a resolution soon so folks can get back to work. The trickle-down effect felt across so many industries is already devastating."
In fact, the A Walk to Remember alum listed several of the major concerns actors have for their new contract.
"There are plenty of issues that are gumming up the wheels (transparency with data, wage increases, residuals, ai, etc…)," she added, "and I spoke about one that happened to be top of my mind because of a conversation I'd been having while picketing."
Ultimately, Moore expressed her hope that the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA can come to an agreement.
"I fully acknowledge the profoundly lucky and rarified position I'm in as an actor at this moment, one that I don't take for granted and one I also don't assume to be in forever," she shared. "Ours is a fickle industry and in my 20+ years of being a performer, my career has ebbed and flowed. I've had very lean years where I couldn't get a job and those are precisely the moments when in years past, actors could rely on residuals from their past work to help them get by. The world and business have changed and I'm hoping we can find a meaningful solution moving forward."
Until then, she noted she'll continue to use her voice to show her support of SAG-AFTRA and its strike.
"I am one person—a tiny part of our guild—and while I am happy to use whatever platform my past jobs have given me to speak to issues effecting my fellow @sagaftra family, I know my experience is my own," she wrote. "Here's hoping we get a fair contract soon so we can get back to doing the jobs we all love and miss so much."
(Comcast, which owns E! News' parent company NBCUniversal, is one of the entertainment companies represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.)