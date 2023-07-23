We Solemnly Swear You'll Want to See Daniel Radcliffe's Transformation Over the Years

Watch : Daniel Radcliffe PRAISES Partner Erin Darke After Welcoming Baby Boy

Slytherin to our chamber of secrets because we have much to discuss.

Starting with Daniel Radcliffe, who is somehow turning 34 July 23 and clearly said, "Accio, anti-age serum."

Why? Because it feels like just yesterday that the actor appeared on our screens as the titular character in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Fast forward, 22 (!!) years and he's now a Broadway star, Emmy nominee—he's up for Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie thanks to Weird: The Al Yankovic Story—and a dad with a still very youthful visage.

Yeah, you read that correctly: Harry Potter has a son with Erin Darke, who gave birth in April.

"It's a crazy thing, but it's also really beautiful," he recently told E! News' Francesca Amiker about parenthood. "Watching my girlfriend become a mum is really the most incredible, beautiful thing to be witness to."

Indeed, every moment together has been nothing short of magical.