We Solemnly Swear You'll Want to See Daniel Radcliffe's Transformation Over the Years

Accio anti-age serum and take a look back at how Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe has grown from 11-year-old wizard to 34-year-old dad.

Slytherin to our chamber of secrets because we have much to discuss.

Starting with Daniel Radcliffe, who is somehow turning 34 July 23 and clearly said, "Accio, anti-age serum."

Why? Because it feels like just yesterday that the actor appeared on our screens as the titular character in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Fast forward, 22 (!!) years and he's now a Broadway star, Emmy nominee—he's up for Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie thanks to Weird: The Al Yankovic Storyand a dad with a still very youthful visage.

Yeah, you read that correctly: Harry Potter has a son with Erin Darke, who gave birth in April.

"It's a crazy thing, but it's also really beautiful," he recently told E! News' Francesca Amiker about parenthood. "Watching my girlfriend become a mum is really the most incredible, beautiful thing to be witness to."

Indeed, every moment together has been nothing short of magical.

photos
See the Kid Stars of Harry Potter Then and Now

"He's smiling and that's all I need," Radcliffe shared. "Like, that's awesome. Some people have to wait a lot longer for that, so I'm really happy with that." 

And we're really happy to see him thriving.

Now, manage some mischief and keep reading to see how he's grown from 11-year-old wizard flying around Hogwarts with Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Tom Felton to Hollywood's favorite muggle.

Warner Bros./Newsmakers/Getty Images
2000
Peter Mountain/WireImage
2001
D. Herrick/FilmMagic
2002
Warner Bros/ZUMAPress
2004
Toni Anne Barson Archive/WireImage
2005
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.com
2007
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
2008
Warner Bros/ZUMAPress
2009
Ian Gavan/Getty Images
2011
ANDERSON/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
2012
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2013
Doane Gregory/Red Granite/Mandalay Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock
2013
Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images
2013
Shutterstock
2014
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
2014
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
2015
Remy Steiner/Getty Images
2016
Moviestore/Shutterstock
2017
John Sciulli/Getty Images
2018
Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock
2019
Dave Benett/WireImage
2020
Noam Galai/Getty Images
2021
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
2022
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
2022

