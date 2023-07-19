How Soccer Player Naomi Girma Is Honoring Late Friend Katie Meyer Ahead of the World Cup

Watch : Soccer Star Naomi Girma Dedicates World Cup to Late Katie Meyer

Naomi Girma is making sure Katie Meyer's legacy lives on.

Over a year after the Stanford goalkeeper's death by suicide in February 2022, the U.S. Women's National Team is honoring Katie during the 2023 World Cup through a partnership with the organization Common Goal. And Naomi, Katie's teammate at Stanford and a defender on the USWNT, shared the news in a moving tribute to her late best friend.

"You touched so many people's lives in just 22 years," she wrote of Katie on The Players' Tribune July 18. "You wanted to change the world more than anyone I've ever known. So we're going to make sure that we carry on your legacy. We're going to make sure that your light never goes out."

Part of that is making sure mental health is in the spotlight throughout the World Cup tournament and its coverage.

"We know how important it is to destigmatize the conversation around mental health, especially for the millions of young people around the country who will be watching this World Cup," she continued, "so FOX Sports will be dedicating one percent of its broadcast coverage to spotlighting the importance of mental health across all its platforms."

And Katie's former friends and teammates want to be sure that they go beyond raising awareness and ensure young athletes have the tools they need.