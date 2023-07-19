How Soccer Player Naomi Girma Is Honoring Late Friend Katie Meyer Ahead of the World Cup

Naomi Girma is making sure Katie Meyer's legacy lives on.
Over a year after the Stanford goalkeeper's death by suicide in February 2022, the U.S. Women's National Team is honoring Katie during the 2023 World Cup through a partnership with the organization Common Goal. And Naomi, Katie's teammate at Stanford and a defender on the USWNT, shared the news in a moving tribute to her late best friend.
"You touched so many people's lives in just 22 years," she wrote of Katie on The Players' Tribune July 18. "You wanted to change the world more than anyone I've ever known. So we're going to make sure that we carry on your legacy. We're going to make sure that your light never goes out."
Part of that is making sure mental health is in the spotlight throughout the World Cup tournament and its coverage.
"We know how important it is to destigmatize the conversation around mental health, especially for the millions of young people around the country who will be watching this World Cup," she continued, "so FOX Sports will be dedicating one percent of its broadcast coverage to spotlighting the importance of mental health across all its platforms."
And Katie's former friends and teammates want to be sure that they go beyond raising awareness and ensure young athletes have the tools they need.
"After the World Cup," Naomi explained, "we're going to send out mental health professionals to youth sports organizations in communities across the country, to make sure that the coaches and players have the tools and skills to know when someone is dealing with a mental health issue, and how to get the proper help."
The 23-year-old also commented on the personal nature of this movement, remarking that the loss is "still very raw." And she further reflected on what it means to her leading up to her first World Cup—an accomplishment she said Katie was always sure Naomi would achieve.
"I'll be honest, it's not easy to talk about this on the eve of a World Cup. I know all about the pressure and expectations," Naomi noted. "But I know how precious life is, too. If we have one mission, it's for young people to feel less alone. With Katie Meyer in your life, you were never alone."
She concluded, "Through this project, her spirit, her warmth, and her legacy will live on. We will make sure of that. This World Cup is for you, my friend."
And Naomi isn't the only person from Katie's life looking to make meaningful changes in the wake of her death.
Katie's parents, Gina and Steve Meyer, have created the initiative Katie's Save—a university policy that requires an email be sent to an adult of the student's choosing if the student is, for example, prescribed medication by a mental health professional, hospitalized for a physical injury or facing academic probation, in addition to other circumstances. Students have the option to opt out of the agreement.
The initiative is in part a result of Katie receiving a disciplinary letter in February 2022 regarding a former incident from Stanford's Office of Community Standards on the same day she died. In November, Katie's family decided to sue Stanford regarding the incident, accusing the university of inflicting "emotional distress."
"The Stanford community continues to grieve Katie's tragic death and we sympathize with her family for the unimaginable pain that Katie's passing has caused them," the university said in a Nov. 28 statement to E! News. "However, we strongly disagree with any assertion that the university is responsible for her death." (As of May of this year, Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Frederick Chung had dismissed six of the suit's eight claims, however the wrongful death claim remains).
"A lot of people know her as a soccer player, and she was so much more than that," Steve told Today in May 2022. "She was a brilliant student, charismatic speaker; she had incredible opportunities coming her way in that realm away from soccer."