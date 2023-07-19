Apple Watch Flash Deal: Save $261 on a Bundle With Bands, a Charging Stand, and More Accessories

Stay on top of your goals with a great deal on the Apple Watch Series 8.

By Marenah Dobin Jul 19, 2023
Setting goals is a great thing, but we could all use a little help sometimes. right? If you need something to keep you accountable with your health and fitness, you might want to get an Apple watch. 

The Apple Watch Series 8 has best-in-class health sensors and apps, which allow you to take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen, and track temperature changes for deeper health insights, according to Apple. This is a great device to help you stay connected with calls and messages, including international emergency calling.

For a limited time, QVC shoppers can save $261 on an Apple Watch bundle, which includes a leather band, stainless steel band, charging stand, charging cable, carry case, and a subscription voucher. If you've wanted an Apple watch for a while, this discount is the perfect excuse to make that purchase today. 

Apple Watch Discount

Apple Watch Series 8 41mm M/L Smartwatch with Accessories

This bundle has two extra bands, a charging stand, carry case, charging cable, and a voucher.

$790
$529
QVC

