Bella Hadid Seeking Daily Treatment for Lyme Disease Amid Health Journey

Watch : Bella Hadid Shares Update Amid Lyme Disease Journey

Bella Hadid is putting her health first.

The supermodel, 26, has been on medical leave in recent months as she takes time to focus on herself.

"She is treating her Lyme disease," a source with knowledge of the situation tells E! News. "She is not in rehab and has never had a drug or alcohol issue."

In fact, it was earlier this year that Hadid—who has been very open about her health journey—celebrated a personal milestone, sharing in March that she was "5 months alcohol free."

In 2022, Hadid revealed that though it would be her first Dry January that year, she had decided to mostly cut out alcohol the year before.

"I have done my fair share of drinking," she told InStyle at the time. "I loved alcohol and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn't be able to control myself."

But she developed a different outlook as time went on.

"I don't feel the need because I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school," she explained. "There's just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn't really do much, you know?"