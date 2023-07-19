Bella Hadid Seeking Daily Treatment for Lyme Disease Amid Health Journey

Bella Hadid is putting her health first.
The supermodel, 26, has been on medical leave in recent months as she takes time to focus on herself.
"She is treating her Lyme disease," a source with knowledge of the situation tells E! News. "She is not in rehab and has never had a drug or alcohol issue."
In fact, it was earlier this year that Hadid—who has been very open about her health journey—celebrated a personal milestone, sharing in March that she was "5 months alcohol free."
In 2022, Hadid revealed that though it would be her first Dry January that year, she had decided to mostly cut out alcohol the year before.
"I have done my fair share of drinking," she told InStyle at the time. "I loved alcohol and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn't be able to control myself."
But she developed a different outlook as time went on.
"I don't feel the need because I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school," she explained. "There's just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn't really do much, you know?"
Hadid also previously shared the effect she believes her career had on her personal choices.
"In the fashion industry, we work a lot," she told W Magazine that same month. "So, we feel like at night we can play a lot, and then wake up and do it again. And I realized that is not a sustainable life for me to live."
It was a life, as she explained, that stretched back to her days as a student.
"I used to drink a lot in college," the Parsons School of Design alum explained. "After a full day of school, then I would have to go to castings and then go get my art supplies and I would get home and I would drink a bottle of wine and call it a day."
Additionally, Hadid has also opened up about her battles with anxiety and depression, as well as her Lyme disease diagnosis. And by discussing her battles openly, as Hadid previously shared, she hopes to encourage others that they're not alone.
"I've had enough breakdowns and burnouts to know this: if you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas, triggers, joys, and routine," she wrote in a November 2021 Instagram post, "you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it. Which is all that you can ask of yourself."
ET was the first to report the news.