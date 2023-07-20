Project Runway All Stars' Designer Anna Zhou Talks Hard Work, Her Avant-Garde Aesthetic & More

Project Runway All Stars is in full-swing, bringing together 14 contestants from series (and occasionally, decades) past for another shot at the title. We caught up with a few stars who have flourished since their initial turn to learn more about what they've been up to — and of course, their namesake brands.
E!: How has life changed for you since your last appearance on Project Runway?
My work has reached a larger audience and has been inspiring fashion enthusiasts, particularly in the Asian community. Instead of just personal changes, I feel a greater sense of responsibility as an Asian designer in the US.
Recently, I received a message from a girl who had been struggling with depression for six months. She shared that watching my appearance on the show has made her feel better and inspired. This experience has truly changed my perspective on being a designer.
E!: When it comes to your brand, what aspects are you proudest of?
I take great pride in the distinct design aesthetic of my brand, which is rarely seen in the industry. Additionally, a significant portion of my work is meticulously handcrafted in a couture manner.
E!: Where do you see your brand evolving, short- and long-term?
In the short term, we are currently working on an exciting project set to launch later this Fall. Over the next six months, we anticipate gaining significant attention from the market and engaging in meaningful conversations with our audience.
In the long term, our goal is to partner with major e-commerce platforms and establish ourselves as an integrated brand [online].
E!: This is the first-ever "All-Stars" Season on Bravo. What sets you apart as a Project Runway All-Star?
While all the all-star designers are exceptionally talented, my avant-garde approach sets me apart from the others.
E!: Is there anything else you'd like fans to know?
I want my fans to know that I've been working incredibly hard this season, especially considering the challenges of being a new mom. I've had to deal with physical and emotional discomfort, but I have maintained a high standard for my work. If there are any instances where I didn't execute perfectly, I hope my fans can understand that I have given my absolute best in this competition.
I hope my experiences resonate with them in different ways, and I will continue creating and working diligently to inspire more people,
