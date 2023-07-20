Project Runway All Stars' Designer Anna Zhou Talks Hard Work, Her Avant-Garde Aesthetic & More

Project Runway All Stars is in full-swing, bringing together 14 contestants from series (and occasionally, decades) past for another shot at the title. We caught up with a few stars who have flourished since their initial turn to learn more about what they've been up to — and of course, their namesake brands.

E!: How has life changed for you since your last appearance on Project Runway?

My work has reached a larger audience and has been inspiring fashion enthusiasts, particularly in the Asian community. Instead of just personal changes, I feel a greater sense of responsibility as an Asian designer in the US.

Recently, I received a message from a girl who had been struggling with depression for six months. She shared that watching my appearance on the show has made her feel better and inspired. This experience has truly changed my perspective on being a designer.

Keep reading for more from Anna Zhou, and shop her namesake brand here.