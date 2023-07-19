Tiger Woods’ Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman Drops $30 Million Lawsuit Against His Trust

Tiger Woods is no longer facing a hefty portion of his legal battle.
According to court documents obtained by E! News July 19, the professional golfer's ex-girlfriend Erica Herman, 39, filed to dismiss her $30 million lawsuit against his trust, pending the end result of an appeal of a separate suit she filed to nullify an NDA she signed in 2017.
Herman's dismissal comes nearly nine months after she filed her multi-million suit, seeking damages against the Jupiter Island Irrevocable Homestead Trust that Woods controls.
In the filing previously obtained by NBC News, Herman—who dated Woods, 47, for five years until their October 2022 split—said she was allegedly tricked into leaving the Treasure Coast, Florida, property they shared after she was told to pack a suitcase for a vacation. When she arrived at the airport, her lawsuit stated, Herman was informed that she had been locked out of the home.
The filing also stated that Herman had repeatedly asked to be let back into the residence after the fact, but that the trust and its agents refused, removing her personal belongings from the home.
Woods' attorneys filed a response to Herman's lawsuit about her allegedly being removed from the home, stating, according to NBC News, that she was "advised that she was no longer welcome" after their split, adding that Herman "responded to the breakup by filing this lawsuit."
In early March, Herman also filed to invalidate an NDA she signed in 2017, when the pair began a personal and professional relationship, per court documents obtained by NBC News. The lawsuit argued that the NDA should be voided because of the Speak Out Act, which protects victims of sexual assault or harassment, but did not list specific allegations against Woods.
However, a Florida judge ruled in May, per the Associated Press, that Herman must abide by the nondisclosure agreement and resolve her legal battles with the athlete through private arbitration.
According to local outlet WFLX, Herman's team filed a notice to appeal the judge's decision in early June.
E! News has reached out to Woods' and Herman's attorneys for comment and has not heard back.
