Tiger Woods’ Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman Drops $30 Million Lawsuit Against His Trust

Tiger Woods' Ex-Girlfriend Sues His Trust for $30 Million

Tiger Woods is no longer facing a hefty portion of his legal battle.

According to court documents obtained by E! News July 19, the professional golfer's ex-girlfriend Erica Herman, 39, filed to dismiss her $30 million lawsuit against his trust, pending the end result of an appeal of a separate suit she filed to nullify an NDA she signed in 2017.

Herman's dismissal comes nearly nine months after she filed her multi-million suit, seeking damages against the Jupiter Island Irrevocable Homestead Trust that Woods controls.

In the filing previously obtained by NBC News, Herman—who dated Woods, 47, for five years until their October 2022 split—said she was allegedly tricked into leaving the Treasure Coast, Florida, property they shared after she was told to pack a suitcase for a vacation. When she arrived at the airport, her lawsuit stated, Herman was informed that she had been locked out of the home.