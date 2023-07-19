Want To Keep Up With Kendall Jenner? She Uses These Drugstore Makeup Products Under $13

We included these products chosen by Kendall Jenner because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kendall is a paid spokesperson for L'Oreal Paris. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We all associate the words "because you're worth it" with the many iconic L'Oréal Paris commercials. That phrase means a lot to Kendall Jenner, who will be the lead of the brand's makeup campaigns as the L'Oréal Paris Global Ambassador in September 2023. This should come as no surprise to fans who "Keep Up With" Kendall since she wore L'Oréal Paris makeup for the 2023 Met Gala.

In a press release, The Kardashians star shared, "I'm honored to be part of a new sisterhood of strong, powerful women and to be able to say those iconic words, I'm worth it." Joining the L'Oréal Paris family and having the opportunity to embody everything the brand stands for feels like a true full-circle moment."

If this partnership news has inspired you to shop , she shared three of her go-to L'Oréal products. And, guess what? They are all under $13.

Treat yourself to a lipstick.... mascara, and foundation. You know you're worth it.