Want To Keep Up With Kendall Jenner? She Uses These Drugstore Makeup Products Under $13

We included these products chosen by Kendall Jenner because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kendall is a paid spokesperson for L'Oreal Paris. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We all associate the words "because you're worth it" with the many iconic L'Oréal Paris commercials. That phrase means a lot to Kendall Jenner, who will be the lead of the brand's makeup campaigns as the L'Oréal Paris Global Ambassador in September 2023. This should come as no surprise to fans who "Keep Up With" Kendall since she wore L'Oréal Paris makeup for the 2023 Met Gala.
In a press release, The Kardashians star shared, "I'm honored to be part of a new sisterhood of strong, powerful women and to be able to say those iconic words, I'm worth it." Joining the L'Oréal Paris family and having the opportunity to embody everything the brand stands for feels like a true full-circle moment."
If this partnership news has inspired you to shop , she shared three of her go-to L'Oréal products. And, guess what? They are all under $13.
Treat yourself to a lipstick.... mascara, and foundation. You know you're worth it.
Kendall Jenner's Affordable Makeup Picks
L'Oréal Paris Original Telescopic Mascara?
The L'Oréal Paris Original Telescopic Mascara is the brand's most beloved mascara. Lengthen and separate your lashes with the unique flexible Precision Brush, which lengthens lashes up to 60%, according to the brand. There's even a comb on the side of the brush that is perfect separate your lashes for a clump-free look.
Kendall's pick has 3,200+ 5-star Ulta reviews and 7,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
L'Oreal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick
If you want a matte lip look that actually feels comfortable on your lips, Kendall recommends the L'Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance , a new lipstick with 16 hours of comfortable wear, the brand claims. It has a hydrating formula is infused with hyaluronic acid. It's easy to apply because it goes on glossy and delivers a powdery, ultra-matte finish. There are 12 gorgeous, highly pigmented shades to choose from.
L'Oréal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation??
The last thing you need to do is touch up your foundation throughout the day. Thankfully, the L'Oréal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation has breathable-skin technology that stays fresh for up to 24 hours, according to the brand. This formula is fantastic because it resists sweat, water, and transfer. It has SPF protection and it's non-comedogenic, so you don't have to fret about clogged pores. There are 30 shades to choose from.
