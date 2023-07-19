Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Rare Photo of Her and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s 2 Kids on Italian Vacation

Watch : Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals What Happened to Cruel Intentions Crucifix Necklace

Fans know what Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. did this summer—they went on a family vacation to Italy.

The I Know What You Did Last Summer co-stars recently took a trip to Florence with their daughter Charlotte, 13, and son Rocky, 10. As Sarah announced on Instagram Stories July 18, "Italy we have arrived."

The actress proceeded to give followers a few glimpses into their getaway, posting pictures of the stunning views and noting they were "off to a private dinner." She also shared a snapshot of her and Freddie smiling with their children, captioning the image, "La mia famiglia a Firenze Italia."

Sarah—who covered Charlotte and Rocky's faces in the photo with heart emojis—and Freddie don't often post pictures of their kids on social media as they're protective of their privacy. In fact, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum previously noted they don't allow their children to have social media accounts.