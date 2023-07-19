Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Rare Photo of Her and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s 2 Kids on Italian Vacation

Fans know what Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. did this summer—they went on a family vacation to Italy.
The I Know What You Did Last Summer co-stars recently took a trip to Florence with their daughter Charlotte, 13, and son Rocky, 10. As Sarah announced on Instagram Stories July 18, "Italy we have arrived."
The actress proceeded to give followers a few glimpses into their getaway, posting pictures of the stunning views and noting they were "off to a private dinner." She also shared a snapshot of her and Freddie smiling with their children, captioning the image, "La mia famiglia a Firenze Italia."
Sarah—who covered Charlotte and Rocky's faces in the photo with heart emojis—and Freddie don't often post pictures of their kids on social media as they're protective of their privacy. In fact, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum previously noted they don't allow their children to have social media accounts.
"Our rules are probably stricter than most," she told Yahoo Life's parenting series So Mini Ways in October. "Our kids don't have social media. They're allowed to look sometimes when it's our phones. Sometimes, our kids will be like 'you guys are the strictest household!' But I say, 'yes, but everyone still wants to come here!'"
As for the reason behind the rule, Sarah said she tried to explain to her kids the lasting impact posting on social media can have by likening it to getting a Paw Patrol face tattoo at age 5.
"Because at that age, there's nothing better than Paw Patrol," she continued. "And now you're 10 and [13], and you still have these tattoos on your face and it's not even who you are anymore. That's a very hard concept for young kids to grasp."
And ultimately, the Cruel Intentions star feels that having her kids follow certain rules is what's best for them.
"I believe kids need to know what their limitations are, and they actually thrive in that environment," she told the outlet. "We're not mean, we're not unnecessarily strict, but we have rules. And the same way I abide by my code of rules, I expect the same from our children."
