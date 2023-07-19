Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Rare Photo of Her and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s 2 Kids on Italian Vacation

While Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are protective of their children's privacy, the actress recently shared a snap of the couple with their daughter Charlotte and son Rocky in Italy.

Fans know what Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. did this summer—they went on a family vacation to Italy. 

The I Know What You Did Last Summer co-stars recently took a trip to Florence with their daughter Charlotte, 13, and son Rocky, 10. As Sarah announced on Instagram Stories July 18, "Italy we have arrived."  

The actress proceeded to give followers a few glimpses into their getaway, posting pictures of the stunning views and noting they were "off to a private dinner." She also shared a snapshot of her and Freddie smiling with their children, captioning the image, "La mia famiglia a Firenze Italia."

Sarah—who covered Charlotte and Rocky's faces in the photo with heart emojis—and Freddie don't often post pictures of their kids on social media as they're protective of their privacy. In fact, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum previously noted they don't allow their children to have social media accounts.

"Our rules are probably stricter than most," she told Yahoo Life's parenting series So Mini Ways in October. "Our kids don't have social media. They're allowed to look sometimes when it's our phones. Sometimes, our kids will be like 'you guys are the strictest household!' But I say, 'yes, but everyone still wants to come here!'"

As for the reason behind the rule, Sarah said she tried to explain to her kids the lasting impact posting on social media can have by likening it to getting a Paw Patrol face tattoo at age 5.   

"Because at that age, there's nothing better than Paw Patrol," she continued. "And now you're 10 and [13], and you still have these tattoos on your face and it's not even who you are anymore. That's a very hard concept for young kids to grasp."

And ultimately, the Cruel Intentions star feels that having her kids follow certain rules is what's best for them. 

"I believe kids need to know what their limitations are, and they actually thrive in that environment," she told the outlet. "We're not mean, we're not unnecessarily strict, but we have rules. And the same way I abide by my code of rules, I expect the same from our children."

To see some of the cutest photos Sarah and Freddie have shared of themselves over the years, keep scrolling.

Party of Four

In January 2019, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. had a double date with Shannen Doherty and her now-ex Kurt Iswarienko.

Kiss Kiss

"No mistletoe, no problem," the mom of two wrote on this December 2018 kissy photo.

Halloween Hotties

In 2018, the lovebirds took their Halloween costumes to the next level by dressing up as characters from The Royal Tenenbaums

Blissful

It doesn't matter what these two do, as long as they're together they are having a good time.

Ice Cream Cuddles

"If you were ice cream, you would be my favorite flavor," Gellar captioned this sweet snap in 2018.

Wine Not?

"It's the freakin weekend, baby I'm about to have me some fun," Gellar wrote on this cheeky post in March of 2018.

Photo Booth Fun

In December 2017, the cute couple had some fun at an engagement party thanks to photo booth props.

Pretty in Pink

Gellar channeled her inner Molly Ringwald with her Andie costume from Pretty in Pink in 2017 while her husband nailed it as Duckie (played by Jon Cryer) from the film.

Sparks Will Fly

"The only time I don't mind giving up #independence lol," Gellar joked to her followers on the 4th of July in 2017.

Ready, Set, Smile

The couple that snaps selfies together, stays together! 

Birthday Lovin'

Gellar's birthday message in 2017 to her bestie and husband was just the cutest. "Happy birthday @realfreddieprinze 'the happiest people don't have the best of everything, they just make the best of everything.'"

Hearts Full

In January 2017, the pair celebrated National Spouse Day by taking this pic and it's too cute.

Red Hot

"Someone let me know who that red head was seen trick or treating with @realfreddieprinze ..." Gellar joked on Instagram while celebrating Halloween in 2016.

Beachin'

The Scooby-Doo stars soaked up the last bits of summer together in 2016 and clearly they enjoyed every minute together. 

Proud as Can Be

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum couldn't help but gush about her husband after his cookbook came out.

Movie Night

"Finally out like the adults we are...to see #fantasticalbeastsandwheretofindthem," Gellar revealed while out on a date night in November 2016.

Fight Club

In October 2015, the duo posed with wrestling belts and tried to out muscle each other.

Friends Forever

The bond between Gellar, Prinze and Selma Blair has lasted for three decades and we can't wait to see what they do during the next three.

Cookin' Up Love

The Back to the Kitchen author and his wife are often found in the kitchen whipping up delicious meals for their family. 

Baby on Board

In this adorable throwback, Gellar revealed that the couple took this photo in Hawaii after they learned they were expecting their daughter Charlotte!

Dirty 30

These two have had a lot of fun in their relationship, and the Foodstirs creator's Dirty 30 was no exception. 

Gobble, Gobble, Gobble

This throwback snap is from when the happy couple had their first Thanksgiving together and it's a total blast from the past.

Beach Babies

The I Know What You Did Last Summer co-stars look like babies in this photo from a vacation way back before they had kids together.

Sunsets Forever

We just love these two.

Christmas Cuties

If you've ever wanted to know what Prinze and Gellar looked like when celebrating their first holiday together, then look no further!

Drunk in Love

How happy do these two lovebirds look in this sweet photo from their honeymoon back in 2002?!

Just Married

Clearly this pair was a match made in smiley heaven.

Look of Love

"I love you not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you," Gellar shared on one of her past wedding anniversaries. "I love you not only for what you have made of yourself, but for what you are making of me."

