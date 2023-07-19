Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar of Sweden Look So Grown Up at Royal Family Event

Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar of Sweden marked their mom Crown Princess Victoria's 46th birthday with a family portrait alongside dad Prince Daniel.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Jul 19, 2023 2:52 AMTags
Time is passing by in the blink of an eye for the Swedish royal court.

After all, Princess Estelle, 11, and Prince Oscar, 7, appeared all grown up during recent festivities in honor of their mom Crown Princess Victoria's 46th birthday.

The family marked the occasion with photographs outside the Solliden Castle on July 14, where Victoria was also serenaded by the Borgholm's cultural school's children's choir.

In the snapshots, Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel were all smiles as they posed next to their children for a group portrait. While Victoria—the heir to the Swedish throne—and her mini-me Estelle donned off-white dresses, Daniel and Oscar stepped out in tuxedos.

Other images from the day show the family of four riding in a horse-drawn carriage and waving to a crowd of supporters outside the castle grounds. Victoria was also joined by her parents King Carl Gustaf, 77, and Queen Silvia, 79, for photos.

Candid Moments From the Royal Tour of Sweden and Norway

During the evening, Victoria and other members of the royal family were treated to a birthday concert—aptly called the Victoria Concert—at the Borgholm's castle ruins, the Swedish royal court said in an Instagram post.

Victoria capped off the concert by awarding the "Victoria Prize" to San Jose Sharks hockey player Erik Karlsson.

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

The heir's birthday is recognized as public flag day in Sweden, as well one of the Armed Forces' official salute days. According to the Swedish royal court, "salutes will therefore be fired from the country's salute stations to mark the day."

Keep scrolling to see more moments from Victoria's big day.

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Family Photo

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel posed for a family portrait with their kids Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar on July 14, 2023.

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Birthday Festivities

The royal family gathered in Borgholm, Sweden to celebrate Victoria's 46th birthday alongside dad King Carl Gustaf.

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
All Grown Up

Estelle, 11, and Daniel, 7, looked picture perfect in their fancy attire with their dad and grandma Queen Silvia of Sweden.

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Candid Moment

The sibling duo shared a laugh during their mom's birthday party.

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Greeting the Crowd

Victoria stepped out in a white off-shoulder, lace dress with matching wedge heels to twin with her daughter Estelle, who donned an ivory frock. 

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Hand-in-Hand

The foursome took a sweet stroll during the summer event.

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Royal Roots

A royal family photo captured Prince Daniel, Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Oscar, Princess Estelle, King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia along with Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofia, Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neill.

