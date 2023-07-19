Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar of Sweden Look So Grown Up at Royal Family Event

Watch : Swedish Royal Family: Scandals, Romance & More

Time is passing by in the blink of an eye for the Swedish royal court.

After all, Princess Estelle, 11, and Prince Oscar, 7, appeared all grown up during recent festivities in honor of their mom Crown Princess Victoria's 46th birthday.

The family marked the occasion with photographs outside the Solliden Castle on July 14, where Victoria was also serenaded by the Borgholm's cultural school's children's choir.

In the snapshots, Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel were all smiles as they posed next to their children for a group portrait. While Victoria—the heir to the Swedish throne—and her mini-me Estelle donned off-white dresses, Daniel and Oscar stepped out in tuxedos.

Other images from the day show the family of four riding in a horse-drawn carriage and waving to a crowd of supporters outside the castle grounds. Victoria was also joined by her parents King Carl Gustaf, 77, and Queen Silvia, 79, for photos.