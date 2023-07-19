University of Iowa Football Alum Cody Ince Dead at 23

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The University of Iowa football family has lost one of their own.

Cody Ince, a former offensive lineman for the Hawkeyes, "unexpectedly" died at his Grantsburg, Wis. home on July 15, according to his obituary. He was 23.

No cause of death has been shared.

Prior to his passing, Ince had been planning a wedding with fiancée Olivia Tucker, according to Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz.

"I am incredibly sad to hear about Cody Ince's sudden passing," Ferentz in a statement on Twitter. "Cody was a tremendous young man, valued teammate, and contributor to our program. He loved football, fishing and hunting, and believed in the importance of family and friendships. Cody was just beginning this next chapter of his life and was about to be married."

Ferentz added that he is "heartbroken for his fiancée, his family and all his friends who knew and loved him. All of us in the football program—his coaches and teammates—are mourning his loss."