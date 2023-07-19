University of Iowa Football Alum Cody Ince Dead at 23

The University of Iowa football family has lost one of their own.
Cody Ince, a former offensive lineman for the Hawkeyes, "unexpectedly" died at his Grantsburg, Wis. home on July 15, according to his obituary. He was 23.
No cause of death has been shared.
Prior to his passing, Ince had been planning a wedding with fiancée Olivia Tucker, according to Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz.
"I am incredibly sad to hear about Cody Ince's sudden passing," Ferentz in a statement on Twitter. "Cody was a tremendous young man, valued teammate, and contributor to our program. He loved football, fishing and hunting, and believed in the importance of family and friendships. Cody was just beginning this next chapter of his life and was about to be married."
Ferentz added that he is "heartbroken for his fiancée, his family and all his friends who knew and loved him. All of us in the football program—his coaches and teammates—are mourning his loss."
Ince and Tucker, a fourth grade teacher, were set to be married on May 18, 2024, according to a wedding registry. Tucker's school bio shared that she lived with Ince in Wisconsin along with their dog Hawk.
Ince's death was also mourned by his former teammates, including Purdue University running back Tyrone Tracy Jr.
"He was not only a great teammate but an amazing person!" Tracy wrote on Ince's memorial page. "Always smiling and cracking jokes but he took his job on the field personally and I loved that about him. He used to always bring in deer jerky or sunflower seeds and he made sure I got some every time. It's the little things that I will remember! Thank you Cody for being such an amazing person and friend!"
Ince was part of the Hawkeyes football team from 2018 to 2021, playing a total of 29 games. He earned an offense honorable mention nod in 2020 by the Big Ten conference.
In addition to Tucker, Ince is survived by his friends and family, including parents Tammy and Marty Ince and sister Carly Ince.