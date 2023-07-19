Megan Fox Bares Her Butt and Nipples in Steamy Photo Shoot

Watch : Megan Fox Shares Steamy Bikini Photos Weeks After Body Image Comments

Megan Fox is dipping into the wild side.

After all, the Jennifer's Body star left no stone unturned—or rather, very little to the imagination—in a forest-themed photo shoot with photographer Cibelle Levi. As seen in images shared to Instagram July 18, Megan freed the nipple in an ivory-colored corset dress from Dolls Kill as she took a dip in a tree-lined stream.

One photo captured the 37-year-old looking out into the water, with the back of her gown untied to reveal her bare butt. Meanwhile, another picture showed Megan's white dress clinging to her curves as she stepped out of the creek.

"A fourth house taurus sun," Megan wrote in the caption, while her photographer added in another post, "my Taurus twin."

This was not the first time Megan collaborated with Cibelle. On July 15, the actress posted images from a bikini shoot they worked on together, captioning the pics, "The forest is my oldest friend."