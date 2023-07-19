YouTuber Annabelle Ham’s Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : YouTuber Annabelle Ham Dead at 22

Annabelle Ham suffered a medical emergency before her death.

The influencer's family—who previously shared that she died on July 15 at age 22—is now giving more details on her cause of death. Annabelle "experienced an epileptic event" and passed away, her loved ones wrote on her Instagram page July 18.

"We're writing this with heavy, heavy hearts," her family shared in the post. "She struggled with this for a long time and wanted to raise awareness for it, which we will do in honor of her."

Authorities have not yet released an official cause of death, and her family didn't provide further details of her experience with epilepsy, a seizure disorder.

Instead, their message—which was accompanied by a photo of Annabelle with her parents and sisters Amelia and Alexandria—continued by paying tribute to the YouTuber's positive spirit.

"Annabelle was beautiful and inspiring and lived life to the fullest," her family wrote. "Everyone she met was inspired by her energy and the light inside her soul that shined so bright. She was, and will forever be, so so loved."