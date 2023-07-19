YouTuber Annabelle Ham’s Cause of Death Revealed

Annabelle Ham suffered a medical emergency before her death.
The influencer's family—who previously shared that she died on July 15 at age 22—is now giving more details on her cause of death. Annabelle "experienced an epileptic event" and passed away, her loved ones wrote on her Instagram page July 18.
"We're writing this with heavy, heavy hearts," her family shared in the post. "She struggled with this for a long time and wanted to raise awareness for it, which we will do in honor of her."
Authorities have not yet released an official cause of death, and her family didn't provide further details of her experience with epilepsy, a seizure disorder.
Instead, their message—which was accompanied by a photo of Annabelle with her parents and sisters Amelia and Alexandria—continued by paying tribute to the YouTuber's positive spirit.
"Annabelle was beautiful and inspiring and lived life to the fullest," her family wrote. "Everyone she met was inspired by her energy and the light inside her soul that shined so bright. She was, and will forever be, so so loved."
They asked for privacy to allow them to "grieve and work through this" in peace.
"Please don't post or spread speculation or details that are unfounded," they added. "There will be a time to share more details and to go deeper into her life. Her accounts will be used to share what she went through and the joys she brought to all of us. Unnecessary comments only serve to hurt us all, this is a time for remembrance and mourning. Thank you."
After launching her lifestyle channel in 2014, Annabelle went on to attend Kennesaw State University in Georgia, where she was a member of the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority. She was also working as a digital media intern for Atlanta's radio sports station, 680 The Fan, at the time of her death.
Her sisters remembered the content creator as a true "spark-plug."
"Annabelle was such a light to the world," Alexandria wrote on Instagram July 17. "If you knew Annabelle, you loved her and loved being around her. She loved others so well too. Please keep my family in your prayers."