Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Reveal 2nd Wedding in the Works

Watch : Dylan Sprouse Marries Barbara Palvin After 5 Years Together

Dylan Sprouse and wife Barbara Palvin are enjoying every minute of their suite married life.

Shortly after tying the knot in Hungary, the Victoria's Secret model revealed she and the Disney alum are planning to run it back with another wedding ceremony in the fall—this time in California.

"We're excited to go back to L.A. to our pets and rest a bit," Barbara told Vogue in an interview published July 18, "before we start planning the American wedding."

In the meantime, the newlyweds are soaking up all the moments from their Hungary nuptials, which consisted of a church service followed by a civil ceremony at Barbara's parents' property.

"[This past weekend] was supposed to be an intimate event," Barbara says. "But we ended up having 115 guests, because there are a lot of people we care about and we wanted them all to be there."

The 29-year-old recalled how "we all cried a little" throughout the event, adding, "The weather was perfect with a little cool breeze, it was a beautiful moment that we will never forget."