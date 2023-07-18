Here's What Kourtney Kardashian Has Been Eating and Drinking During Her Pregnancy

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian shared a glimpse into what she's been eating as she prepares to welcome her first baby with husband Travis Barker.

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her Top Pregnancy Snacks

Kourtney Kardashian isn't poosh-ing away any of her pregnancy cravings.

In fact, the Kardashians star—who is expecting her first baby, a boy, with husband Travis Barker and her fourth child overall—is openly indulging her taste buds. As seen in a photos shared to her Instagram Stories July 15, Kourtney has been snacking on roasted seaweed topped with sea salt, as well as mashed avocado mixed with lemon juice.

"Top snack right now," she wrote in the caption. "Good source of Vitamin B12."

To wash it all down, the 44-year-old said she's been rotating between four different teas during her pregnancy.

"One each day," she captioned a picture of an iced brown beverage inside a transparent glass mug. "Todays is nettle leaf tea (anti-inflammatory)."

Nettle tea is a "great all-around pregnancy tonic" due to it being high in Vitamins A, C and K, as well as calcium, potassium and iron, according to the American Pregnancy Association. While some parts of the plant can be unsafe for those expecting, the organization said nettle tea is "recommended by most midwives and herbalists."

photos
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Road to Baby

In addition to a balanced diet, Kourtney—who is already mom to kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick—is keeping up with her workouts, too. On July 16, the Poosh founder shared a snapshot from an exercise room, writing on Instagram Story, "Taking a minute after a peaceful pilates session to drink my tea and block some negative accounts."

Instagram

She added, "Positive vibrations bye bye to the rest."

Instagram

To see how Kourtney has been bumpin' along during her pregnancy, keep reading.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Mommy & Me

Kourtney and daughter Penelope Disick showcase similar styles during the 11-year-old's birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Leopard Print

The star showcases her baby bump in a leopard-print bikini during her daughter Penelope Disick's 11th birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Barbie Pink

The star showcases her baby bump in a pink cut-out dress during her daughter Penelope Disick's 11th birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram
Hot Pink

Kourtney Kardashian reclined in a pink bikini over the Fourth of July weekend.

Instagram
Double Trouble

Her summer pool day also included a matching look with TikToker Addison Rae.

Instagram
Little Black Dress

She snapped a mirror pic in a sleeveless black gown that embraced her bump. As husband Travis Barker commented, "Hot stuff."

Instagram
Hitting the Gym

Kourtney gave a look at her baby bump during a recent training session.

Instagram
Babymoon

The Poosh founder bared her bump in a pink asymmetrical bodysuit by Jacquemus during her vacation in Hawaii on July 12.

Instagram
Bathroom Selfie

She rocked sunglasses and a white trench coat in a photo dump posted July 5.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Going Up (Or Down)

Kourtney showcased her baby bump in an elevator mirror selfie, as seen in a photo posted on her Instagram Story July 2.

Instagram
Little Drummer

Kourtney is already getting her son familiar with drums.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
It's a Boy!

Kourtney and Travis appeared at their sex reveal party, during which they announced they are expecting a son.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Twinning at North West's Birthday Party

The pregnant star appeared with sister Kim Kardashian at her daughter North West's 10th birthday pajama party in June 2023.

Instagram
Bikini Bump

She shared a look at her growing belly on June 23.

Instagram
Catching Some Rays

Her pool day outfit was complete with a string bikini and shades.

Instagram
Preparing to Announce

A behind-the-scenes look at Kourtney crafting her sign for the concert.

Gabrielle Chung/E! News
Baby on Board!

Kourtney Kardashian publicly revealed her pregnancy at the Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles June 16, holding up a sign to husband Travis Barker that parodied the band's "All the Small Things" music video.

