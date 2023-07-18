Here's What Kourtney Kardashian Has Been Eating and Drinking During Her Pregnancy

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her Top Pregnancy Snacks

Kourtney Kardashian isn't poosh-ing away any of her pregnancy cravings.

In fact, the Kardashians star—who is expecting her first baby, a boy, with husband Travis Barker and her fourth child overall—is openly indulging her taste buds. As seen in a photos shared to her Instagram Stories July 15, Kourtney has been snacking on roasted seaweed topped with sea salt, as well as mashed avocado mixed with lemon juice.

"Top snack right now," she wrote in the caption. "Good source of Vitamin B12."

To wash it all down, the 44-year-old said she's been rotating between four different teas during her pregnancy.

"One each day," she captioned a picture of an iced brown beverage inside a transparent glass mug. "Todays is nettle leaf tea (anti-inflammatory)."

Nettle tea is a "great all-around pregnancy tonic" due to it being high in Vitamins A, C and K, as well as calcium, potassium and iron, according to the American Pregnancy Association. While some parts of the plant can be unsafe for those expecting, the organization said nettle tea is "recommended by most midwives and herbalists."