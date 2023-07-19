Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale: Shop an Extra 25% Off on Top Brands Starting as Low as $6

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you don't already know, Nordstrom has some of the best sales events of the summer going on right now. First, there's the huge Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that's finally open to the general public where you can shop the best deals on fashion, beauty, home, and more. Then, the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack sale is also happening now.
At the Clear the Rack sale, you are able to score an additional 25% off red-price clearance items online for up to a 75% off total discount. Nordstrom Rack is already a great place to shop for deals on top brands like Levi's, Adidas, Madewell, Doc Martens, Good American, Barefoot Dreams, and more. You can even shop for designer brands like Versace, Givenchy, and Burberry. Now with the added discounts, you can get some truly amazing deals on the best brands.
Shop the Clear the Rack sale right now before your favorite styles sell out! Here are our picks of the best deals you can score.
Adidas Planet Z Omega Athletic Sneaker
You can score this pair of Adidas sneakers for $50 off. It has a stylish, casual look with a comfortable design using their Cloudfoam bottom sole.
COACH 57mm Rectangle Sunglasses
It's summer, and everyone needs a good pair of sunnies. These sunglasses from Coach have a timeless, sleek look with 100% UV protection that you can get for $100 off.
Lulus Afternoon Dates Surplice Midi Dress
Lulus always has an amazing selection of dresses, just like this flowy floral midi dress that's on sale. It has a flattering cinched waist and surplice neckline that will become your next favorite summer style.
Madden Girl Proper Flap Nylon Backpack
Back to school season is right around the corner whether you like it or not, and that means backpack shopping. This fold-over nylon bag from Madden Girl that's only $25 is a great option.
Madewell Whisper Cotton V-Neck Tank Top
You can get this Madewell tank top for only $7! What a steal! It's made out of a breathable 100% cotton fabric that's perfect for the warm weather.
philosophy hands of hope hand cream set
Don't forget to shop the beauty items at Clear the Rack. You can get this hand cream set from cult favorite brand Philosophy for half off. It comes with three tubes of their restorative hand cream with the scents Berry & Sage, Green Tea & Avocado, and Lemon Custard.
Outdoor Voices Warmup Collared Crop Top
Outdoor Voices has some of the best minimalistic activewear on the market, and you can get this collared crop top for 60% off. It's made with a super stretchy fabric so you can workout in comfort and style.
Rag & Bone Riley Sleeveless Maxi Dress
Rag & Bone is just one in a wide range of luxury brands you can shop at the Clear the Rack sale. This knit dress is a great summer outfit with the wide stitching and a relaxed fit. This was originally $450, but you can now get it for $100.
Dr. Martens Terry Leather Fisherman Sandal
If you've ever wanted a pair of Doc Martens, now's your chance. This strappy fisherman sandal is perfect for summer and is half off.
Good American Good Icon High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Good American is known for their high quality and size inclusive jeans, so grab a pair for yourself for 71% off. These pants are roomy with a little bit of stretch and some distressing to give it a trendy and relaxed look.
ASOS Design Co-Ord Ribbed Leggings
Get a pair of super comfy knit leggings for less than $10! These pants from ASOS are going to be your next go-to chill, everyday outfit.
BergHoff Black Essentials Coffee & Tea 0.63 Quart French Press
Clear the Rack also has great sales on home items like this French press that you can elevate your morning cup of coffee with in just a few extra minutes.
Home Dental Center Ultra Sonic Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush & Smart Water Flosser
Nordstrom Rack has a ton of top-rated Aquasonic products on sale. This set comes with the UltraSonic Toothbrush, Smart Water Flosser, dental mirror, and other attachment to meet all your oral care needs.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Tiger Stripe Blanket
Barefoot Dreams has some of the softest, coziest blankets out there, and you can get one for yourself for over half off. You can choose between two colors.
Pure Daily Care Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Diffuser
This is your aromatherapy starter kit to keep your home a calm, soothing space. This pack comes with an Ultrasonic diffuser with multiple light moods and ten essential oils.
What is the Clear the Rack Sale?
Clear the Rack is a limited time sale event at Nordstrom Rack where you can get an extra 25% off on red-priced clearance items online or red-tag clearance items in stores. You can score deals on women's and men's fashion, home appliances and decor, kid's apparel, beauty, accessories and more.
When is the Clear the Rack Sale?
Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack sale starts today, and you can shop these deals all the way through July 23rd before that discount goes away.
Who can shop the Clear the Rack Sale?
Anyone can shop this sales event, both in stores and online, but Nordy Club members get exclusive early access to Clear the Rack.
How often does the Clear the Rack Sale happen?
Clear the Rack happens a few times throughout the year, so don't be too upset if you can't snag that deal you've been hunting for.
