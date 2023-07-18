Whoopi Goldberg Leaves The View Roundtable Over Heated Miranda Lambert Selfie Debate

Whoopi Goldberg weighed in on selfie-gate in the best way.
The Sister Act actress got up from The View roundtable during a heated discussion about Miranda Lambert's concert controversy in order to take her own selfie with a 91-year-old audience member.
Whoopi and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin were debating how Miranda called out concertgoers for taking photos during her Las Vegas residency show July 15. Sunny did not side with the "Bluebird" singer, saying, "[I'm] going to take as many selfies as I want if I paid $757 for tickets."
However, Whoopi wasn't having it.
"You know what? Stay home," quipped the Oscar winner. "If you're going to spend $750 to come to my concert, then give me the respect of watching me while I do my thing, or don't come."
Sunny's response? The 54-year-old said that she likes to take pictures while at concerts in order to rewatch the memories later on. Whoopi then got up from her seat and said, "Turn on the television, girl."
As Whoopi walked to the front row of the studio audience, she shouted, "I'm leaving y'all! I want to take a picture with this marvelous woman, who is 91. So, we're going to do a selfie."
Whoopi then approached the audience member and exclaimed, "Just me and you. Will you push that button? We'll be right back."
Point proven on The View, but when it comes to Miranda's fans, they are split on the situation.
As seen in a video circulating on social media, Miranda told the audience, "These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It's pissing me off a little bit."
Concertgoers can be heard murmuring as the 39-year-old added, "We're here to hear some country music tonight. I'm singing some country damn music."
After the Grammy winner started singing "Tin Man," seven people could be seen exiting the venue, with one person saying, "Let's go, come on, you don't do that to fans."
And now, one of the group members herself—Adela Calin—has spoken out about the incident.
"It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place," the 43-year-old told NBC News. "I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature and vain. But we were just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture."
But not all fans were upset by Miranda's behavior. In fact, many sided with the country singer and Whoopi.
"Good for Miranda," one user chimed in underneath the now viral video. "This song is so special and beautiful."