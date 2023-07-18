Whoopi Goldberg Leaves The View Roundtable Over Heated Miranda Lambert Selfie Debate

Watch : Miranda Lambert Stops Concert to Call Out Fans Taking Selfies

Whoopi Goldberg weighed in on selfie-gate in the best way.

The Sister Act actress got up from The View roundtable during a heated discussion about Miranda Lambert's concert controversy in order to take her own selfie with a 91-year-old audience member.

Whoopi and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin were debating how Miranda called out concertgoers for taking photos during her Las Vegas residency show July 15. Sunny did not side with the "Bluebird" singer, saying, "[I'm] going to take as many selfies as I want if I paid $757 for tickets."

However, Whoopi wasn't having it.

"You know what? Stay home," quipped the Oscar winner. "If you're going to spend $750 to come to my concert, then give me the respect of watching me while I do my thing, or don't come."

Sunny's response? The 54-year-old said that she likes to take pictures while at concerts in order to rewatch the memories later on. Whoopi then got up from her seat and said, "Turn on the television, girl."