Why Barbie Makeup Artist Ivana Primorac Didn't Want Margot Robbie to Look Plastic

Sometimes, life in plastic isn't fantastic.

At least, that's what hair and makeup artist Ivana Primorac realized when it came to creating the beauty looks for Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

"We thought, 'Should they have plastic seams? Should they have plastic skin, plastic hair?'" Ivana exclusively told E! News about the early stages of the makeup design. "We didn't like all of those things in the end because Barbies are beautiful in every child's mind. So, once we created that fake image it wasn't beautiful."

Instead, Ivana focused on enhancing the qualities and features that made the Barbies and Kens unique.

"What's most beautiful," she explained, "is each person being the best they can be. To make them believable, relatable and into dolls, every single Ken and Barbie had to be the best version of themselves. Everyone had to have the best skin that suits them, everyone had to have the hair color that suits them."