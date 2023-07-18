Oregon Officials Confirm Deaths of 4 Women Found in 3-Month Period Are Linked

Watch : True Crime We Binged in 2022

Oregon officials have made a breakthrough in the deaths of four women earlier this year.

Authorities now believe that the suspicious killings of Kristin Smith, 22; Charity Perry, 24; Bridget Webster, 31; and Ashley Real, 22 are linked, the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

And while authorities said in the news release they have identified "at least one person of interest" in connection the deaths, they did not name the individual. They further noted, "Based on the available information to investigators, there is not believed to be any active danger to the community at this time."

No charges have been filed at this time, authorities added, declining to share further details related to the four cases citing the ongoing investigation.

The news comes five months after the Portland Police Bureau found Smith's body—the first of the four to be discovered—on Feb. 19 in southeast Portland. Portland police said that Smith, who had been reported as missing since Dec. 22, was found in a wooded area around the city's Pleasant Valley neighborhood.