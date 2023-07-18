Tupac Shakur's Unsolved Murder: Police Share New Development 26 Years After Rapper's Death

Watch : Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Never-Before-Seen Poem by Tupac

Authorities may be one step closer to solving the mystery behind Tupac Shakur's 1996 murder.

On July 17, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department served a search warrant in Henderson, Nevada—a city approximately 15 miles from where prolific rapper was fatally shot—as part of the ongoing investigation into his death, the agency told NBC News in a statement.

No additional details were given, including if the warrant was served to a home or a business.

The development comes more than 26 years after Shakur was fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting at a Las Vegas intersection. On Sept. 7, 1996, the West Coast-based emcee was shot four times while riding in the front passenger seat of a BMW driven by Death Row Records founder Marion "Suge" Knight.

Shakur was rushed to a local hospital, where he remained in the critical care unit until his death on Sept. 13, 1996. He was 25.