Victoria Beckham Trolls David Beckham for Slipping at Lionel Messi's Miami Presentation

Watch : Victoria & David Beckham Go on a Cute Double Date

Victoria Beckham is ready to spice up your feeds.

After David Beckham stumbled onstage during a presentation officially welcoming Lionel Messi to Inter Miami C.F., the Spice Girls alum playfully trolled her husband over the moment.

Resharing a video of David's near-tumble to her Instagram Stories July 17, Victoria acknowledged, "He's not a natural on the catwalk." However, David proved once again that he's a good sport on and off the field by reposting the clip to his own channel and writing, "I mean" with a laughing emoji.

The retired soccer star lost his footing while walking across the stage—which had become wet from the rain—at the team's DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on July 16. However, he recovered like a pro, finding his balance and avoiding a fall as he cautiously continued along the runway.

The night was a big one for David, who is co-owner of Inter Miami CF. After all, he didn't just unveil one superstar joining the Major League Soccer club. In addition to Lionel—who recently signed with the organization after spending two years on Paris Saint-Germain F.C.—the team added Sergio Busquets, who came to Miami after 18 years with F.C. Barcelona.