Vanderpump Rules Star Ariana Madix's Favorite Revenge Look Will Surprise You

Watch : See Ariana Madix's RED HOT Vanderpump Rules Reunion Revenge Dress

Ariana Madix knows how to SURve a killer look.

The Vanderpump Rules star famously set the season 10 reunion ablaze with her fiery red cutout gown that was immediately inducted into the Revenge Dress Hall of Fame. After all, she wore the red-hot number just weeks after her shocking breakup with Tom Sandoval amid his months-long affair with Raquel Leviss.

And while Ariana's daring design made headlines, she revealed that wasn't exactly her favorite revenge look.

"I did really, really love the red dress that I wore at the reunion," the reality TV star told Ryan Seacrest on the July 15 episode of the American Top 40 radio show. "But I have to say maybe my Coachella outfit is my favorite."

The Something About Her restaurateur, who debuted her new relationship with Daniel Wai during the music festival in April, was referring to her colorful long-sleeve crop top that featured a plunging neckline with ab-baring cutouts. She styled the sexy blouse with denim cutoff shorts and white Converse high-tops.