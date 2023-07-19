Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Gary Confronts Daisy & Colin Over Secret Hookup in Reunion Bonus Clip

The messy love triangle between Gary King, Daisy Kelliher and Colin MacRae continues to make waves.
In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at Peacock's extended and uncensored version of Below Deck Sailing Yacht's season four reunion, which concluded July 18, Gary confronts his fellow yachties after Colin made the shocking revelation he and Daisy actually first hooked up before filming the Bravo series' latest season.
But first, host Andy Cohen grills Gary about kissing Daisy after her boatmance with Colin was already in full swing. "If you were Colin and you had seen what went on between you and Daisy," the Bravo host asks the deck lead in the preview, "what would you have reacted?"
However, Gary insists that it isn't so simple.
"I think he's got all the right to act like he did, but I'm also just confused at the whole situation from the start to the end," he replies. "If they were spending time in the hotel together and they did say they had true feelings for each other, why come on to the season like..."
However, before he can finish his thought, an infuriated Daisy cuts him off saying, "Oh my god, we kissed each other a couple of times! Jesus Christ."
However, Gary thinks the chief stew is now downplaying the feelings she had for the chief engineer.
"Daisy, now you say something different than what happened in the hotel room," Gary continues. "If you had feelings for someone, why come into the season like it was separate? And none of us crew besides you and Colin knew about this."
And though Daisy tries explaining herself by saying, "Because I had found out he had been sleeping with," it's Gary's turn to interject as he shouts, "I'm talking!"
See the tense confrontation in the bonus scene above, and catch the full extended and uncensored version of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion on Peacock starting July 19.
