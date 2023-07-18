YouTuber Annabelle Ham Dead at 22

Family and friends are mourning the loss of YouTuber Annabelle Ham.
The content creator—who gained a notable following after launching her lifestyle channel in 2014—died on July 15, her family confirmed. She was 22.
Annabelle's sisters Amelia and Alexandria shared emotional tributes on social media, with Alexandria saying there "will never be words for how heartbroken my family and I are."
"Annabelle was such a light to the world," she wrote in a July 17 Instagram post featuring a photo of the two. "A spark-plug. If you knew Annabelle, you loved her and loved being around her. She loved others so well too. Please keep my family in your prayers."
In her note, Amelia explained that the family is still trying to come to terms with the devastating loss.
"You would never think something like this would or could happen to you until it does," she wrote on Instagram July 17. "Annabelle was such a good sister to Alexandria, and me. She was amazing, she has gone to so many places seen and done so many things. She was so sweet, so pretty, with the most bluest eyes ever, she was always happy and lighted up every room."
Amelia went on to note that "God was ready" for her sister.
"I know she always wanted to live life to the fullest, that's what we have to do now," her message continued. "And I know she is dancing around in heaven right now. I can't wait to give u a big hug one day. Thank u everyone for the sweet messages, we will let family and friends know when we have further details."
Annabelle, a Georgia native, was also remembered by the Beta Zeta chapter of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority, of which the Kennesaw State University student was a member.
"On Saturday, July 15 we lost a big piece of our hearts," a message posted to the organization's Instagram page read. "Annabelle Ham was a such a light in our chapter. She had an amazing impact on each and every sister in Beta Zeta. She was caring, selfless and carried so much love inside of her heart. She always had a smile on her face and never failed to put a smile on others. To know her is to love her. She lived every day to the fullest."
They added, "She will forever be missed by all of us and anyone who was blessed to know her."
Details on her cause of death are unknown at this time.