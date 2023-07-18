Black Friday Price in July: Save $195 on a Margaritaville Bali Frozen Concoction Maker

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
A blender is one of those items where you get what you pay for, at least in my experience. When it comes to making frozen drinks and smoothies, it can be so frustrating when ice won't blend. That's especially true when you are hosting people at your home. You're not going to have time to reconfigure a blender with ice and frozen fruit multiple times throughout an event.
If you want to step up your hosting game, get the Margaritaville Bali Frozen Concoction Maker. This machine shaves ice, blends, and dispenses drinks with ease. Once you have all your ingredients in the machine, all you need to do is push the lever. It doesn't get any easier than that.
Plus, you can score Black Friday-level prices a little earlier this year. Don't miss this chance to save $195 on the Margaritaville Bali Frozen Concoction Maker with Self Dispenser from QVC. No one wants to spend the whole night making drinks. Spend more time with your guests and let this frozen concoction maker do all the work.
Margaritaville Bali Frozen Concoction Maker with Self Dispenser
This bundle includes the Margaritaville frozen drink maker, which has a 60-oz. capacity ice reservoir, four pre-programmed drink settings, and a dishwasher-safe pitcher and dispenser. It comes with a convenient carrying case.
QVC shoppers love the Margaritaville machine. These rave reviews will convince you to shop this deal.
Margaritaville Bali Frozen Concoction Maker Reviews
A shopper explained, "We had, actually still have the original Margaritaville machine. I decided to upgrade to the newest one when we first seen it. Very happy with our purchase, no regrets at all. Both of our Machines are still working perfectly. The original is probably at least 7 or 8yrs old. The new one is 4yrs old. We love it so much that we carry one of them in our motorhome. Love to use it at the camp grounds all year round."
Another declare, "ABSOLUTELY LOVE IT. EASY to put together and easy instructions. Instructions on making them anybody can follow directions. ABSOLUTELY WORTH IT. Thank you!!! I am very happy with this margarita maker. I am impressed how perfectly it blends it to a restaurant style frozen margarita."
A reviewer shared, "If you love summertime entertaining or just love margaritas and daiquiris then this is this the machine for you! Ice shaves and blends perfectly, simply turn the dial to the drink of your choice and press the button....Wa Lah...you have the perfect frozen drink! So convenient with the single serving pour application. The machine automatically blends and refreshes every drink! Lives up to the manufacturer's testimonials! Great, absolutely great machine!"
A shopper raved, "Love this margarita maker. It makes the perfect margarita. It's very easy to use and very well-built. I highly recommend this."
"We could not pass up the opportunity to have our own frozen drink mixer, and we are not disappointed. The Margaritaville brand thought of everything with this product, from the convenient ice reservoir to the hide-the-plug compartment. We can't wait to test drive our mixer with friends and family," someone wrote.
