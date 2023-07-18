Madewell's High Summer Event: Score an Extra 25% off on Summer Staples Like Tops, Shorts, Dresses & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're in the online shopping mood, you're in luck because the middle of the summer is the perfect time to shop. Tons of retailers are having huge sales right now, and Madewell, everyone's favorite preppy, minimalistic brand, is one of them.
Madewell is having a sale where you can score an extra 25% off on sale items using code SUNDAZE. This means you can stack deals on top of deals and walk away with tons of high-quality summer staples and fall fashion finds. You can shop a variety of tank tops from classic styles to fun looks. There are tons of shorts and pants you can choose from to fit all your different needs or preferences from the kind of fabric to the style and fit. Don't forget to check out their dresses, shoes, and accessories too.
Read on for our favorite deals at Madewell's High Summer Event.
Brightside Cutaway Tank
We all need a go-to basic tank top in our lives, especially for the summer. This cutaway tank has a flattering, fitted style and comes in eight colors.
Baggy Jean Shorts
A good pair of jean shorts is always a need for the summer, so check out these boxy, mid-thigh length shorts that are available in four different washes.
Lightspun Cuff Sleeve Button Front Tiered Mini Dress
This mini dress is your next go-to summer outfit. The cotton fabric and flowy design make this dress super breathable and comfy. The cool sage green fits perfectly into the summer aesthetic.
Corset Detail Crop Sweater Tank
Shake up your tank top rotation with this sweater tank. It's made out of a soft, rib knit and designed with a super flattering corset style and scoop neckline. This tank top is available in five colors.
Embroidered Puff Sleeve Crop Top
In need of a cute summer statement top? Check out this pretty blue crop top with puff sleeves and an embroidered flower pattern.
Emmett 2.0 Wide Leg Pants
We may be in the middle of summer, but it's not too early to be shopping for your fall wardrobe. These wide leg pants are a best-selling item at Madewell. They are designed with a fitted waist and flexible cotton canvas. These pants are available in five colors.
The Charley Double Strap Slide Sandal
Grab these perfect summer sandals that are easy to slip-on and have a comfy "molded footbed" with Madwell's signature Cloudlift Lite padding. The versatile look works great with any outfit, so these sandals are guaranteed to become a staple in your closet.
Button Front Crewneck Crop Tank
This top elevates the classic tank with the button down front so you can wear it in an everyday outfit or dress it up a little. This shirt is partially made of recycled cotton and comes in pink or white.
The Neale Short in Linen
Linen shorts are perfect for the season because they've got breathability for the hot weather and are super soft so you can feel extra relaxed. These shorts have an elastic waist for even more comfort. This pair is made out of 100% linen, so you know you're getting a good quality item.
Tie Front Crop Top
What's more "summer" than a fun gingham print? You need this tie-front crop top for a casual, yet still put-together look in the hot weather. The textured cotton sets it apart from normal tops, so you'll be sure to receive tons of compliments.
