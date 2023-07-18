Madewell's High Summer Event: Score an Extra 25% off on Summer Staples Like Tops, Shorts, Dresses & More

Shopping for a new summer wardrobe and some cool fall finds has never been easier. You can take an extra 25% off on sale items at Madewell right now.

By Kayla Almero Jul 18, 2023 8:00 PMTags
ShoppingE! Insider ShopShop Affordable FindsShop SalesShop Fashion
Ecomm: Madewell Sale E! Illustration

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're in the online shopping mood, you're in luck because the middle of the summer is the perfect time to shop. Tons of retailers are having huge sales right now, and Madewell, everyone's favorite preppy, minimalistic brand, is one of them. 

Madewell is having a sale where you can score an extra 25% off on sale items using code SUNDAZE. This means you can stack deals on top of deals and walk away with tons of high-quality summer staples and fall fashion finds. You can shop a variety of tank tops from classic styles to fun looks. There are tons of shorts and pants you can choose from to fit all your different needs or preferences from the kind of fabric to the style and fit. Don't forget to check out their dresses, shoes, and accessories too. 

Read on for our favorite deals at Madewell's High Summer Event.

read
Anthropologie’s Extra 40% Off Sale: Score Deals on Summer Dresses, Skirts, Tops, Home Decor & More

Brightside Cutaway Tank

We all need a go-to basic tank top in our lives, especially for the summer. This cutaway tank has a flattering, fitted style and comes in eight colors. 

 

$38
$29
Madewell

Baggy Jean Shorts

A good pair of jean shorts is always a need for the summer, so check out these boxy, mid-thigh length shorts that are available in four different washes. 

 

$85
$64
Madewell

Trending Stories

1

YouTuber Annabelle Ham Dead at 22

2
Exclusive

Gigi Hadid Released After Being Arrested for Marijuana on Vacation

3

Miranda Lambert Calls Out Fans for Taking Selfies Mid-Concert

Lightspun Cuff Sleeve Button Front Tiered Mini Dress

This mini dress is your next go-to summer outfit. The cotton fabric and flowy design make this dress super breathable and comfy. The cool sage green fits perfectly into the summer aesthetic. 

 

$110
$83
Madewell

Corset Detail Crop Sweater Tank

Shake up your tank top rotation with this sweater tank. It's made out of a soft, rib knit and designed with a super flattering corset style and scoop neckline. This tank top is available in five colors. 

 

$52
$37
Madwell

Embroidered Puff Sleeve Crop Top  

In need of a cute summer statement top? Check out this pretty blue crop top with puff sleeves and an embroidered flower pattern. 

 

$98
$60
Madewell

Emmett 2.0 Wide Leg Pants

We may be in the middle of summer, but it's not too early to be shopping for your fall wardrobe. These wide leg pants are a best-selling item at Madewell. They are designed with a fitted waist and flexible cotton canvas. These pants are available in five colors. 

 

$98
$74
Madewell

The Charley Double Strap Slide Sandal

Grab these perfect summer sandals that are easy to slip-on and have a comfy "molded footbed" with Madwell's signature Cloudlift Lite padding. The versatile look works great with any outfit, so these sandals are guaranteed to become a staple in your closet. 

 

$98
$74
Madewell

Button Front Crewneck Crop Tank

This top elevates the classic tank with the button down front so you can wear it in an everyday outfit or dress it up a little. This shirt is partially made of recycled cotton and comes in pink or white. 

 

$48
$36
Madewell

The Neale Short in Linen

Linen shorts are perfect for the season because they've got breathability for the hot weather and are super soft so you can feel extra relaxed. These shorts have an elastic waist for even more comfort. This pair is made out of 100% linen, so you know you're getting a good quality item. 

 

$68
$51
Madewell

Tie Front Crop Top 

What's more "summer" than a fun gingham print? You need this tie-front crop top for a casual, yet still put-together look in the hot weather. The textured cotton sets it apart from normal tops, so you'll be sure to receive tons of compliments. 

 

$88
$66
Madewell

If you're looking to do more online shopping today, check out the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for the best deals on fashion, beauty, home, and more. 

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!

Trending Stories

1

YouTuber Annabelle Ham Dead at 22

2
Exclusive

Gigi Hadid Released After Being Arrested for Marijuana on Vacation

3

Miranda Lambert Calls Out Fans for Taking Selfies Mid-Concert

4

Kim Kardashian Reacts After TikToker Says SKIMS Apparel Saved Her Life

5

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Cutest Family Pics