24-Hour Flash Deal: Save 40% On the Revitalign Orthotic Memory Foam Suede Mules and Slip-Ons

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We all need those "throw on and go" shoes. Sometimes, I just don't have time to put on socks and lace up my shoes. I also hate changing my shoes throughout the day. My ideal shoe is something I can wear around the house and at the office. When I'm on the go or I need to check my mail or take or take out the trash, I need easy shoes. When I don't want to be barefoot around the house, I need something comfortable and supportive to wear. Yes, there is something you can wear for all of those tasks and occasions.

If you're looking for shoes that you can wear no matter what you're doing, check out the Revitalign Orthotic Memory Foam Suede Slip-Ons and Revitalign Orthotic Memory Foam Suede Mules at QVC. For 24 hours, you can get major discounts on these comfy, cute styles.