You'll Flip Over How Shawn Johnson's Daughter Drew Reacted to Mom's Pregnancy

Watch : See Pregnant Shawn Johnson's Growing Baby Bump at ESPYS 2023

Shawn Johnson East has already stuck the landing, so to speak, when it comes to parenting. Which is why she feels particularly equipped to manage when she and husband Andrew East add a third baby to the mix later this year.

Having spoken to two of Andrew's sisters—who have seven kids between them—and best friend Mallory Ervin (a mom of three), "For the most part, they all say the same thing: 'You're just adding another. It's a lot, but it's something you can handle,'" the Olympic gymnast told E! News in an exclusive interview. "So I was like, 'Okay, bring it on.'"

Daughter Drew, however, just might be a helicopter sister.

"Every day she's like, 'Mommy, your belly's growing. Does that mean the baby's growing? Is the baby happy?'" relayed Shawn. "She's worried about, like, pushing on my belly too hard."

And the 3-year-old (who has her fingers crossed for a little sister, says Shawn) has already volunteered for night nanny duties.