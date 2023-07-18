Why Julie Bowen Is Praising Single Modern Family Co-Star Sofia Vergara After Joe Manganiello Split

Watch : Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Divorcing After 7-Year Marriage

On or off-air, this family sticks together.

Julie Bowen played hype girl for her Modern Family costar Sofia Vergara on social media after it was confirmed that she and husband Joe Manganiello had broken up after seven years of marriage.

On the same day that Sofia and the Magic Mike star shared their intention to divorce, the America's Got Talent judge uploaded a snap of herself in blue cheetah one piece bathing suit. "Last days of vacay!" Sofia captioned the July 17 post. "Even when u r so hot I love u Ravello!!!"

And, of course, Julie gassed her up in the comments, writing, "This is what single and [fire emoji] looks like!!!"

The beachy pics are just a few from the Hot Pursuit actress' Italian getaway with pals as Sofia has also posted snaps of celebrating her 51st birthday as well as enjoying the local sights and food. However, fans noticed Joe was missing from the festivities.