Why Julie Bowen Is Praising Single Modern Family Co-Star Sofia Vergara After Joe Manganiello Split

On or off-air, this family sticks together.
Julie Bowen played hype girl for her Modern Family costar Sofia Vergara on social media after it was confirmed that she and husband Joe Manganiello had broken up after seven years of marriage.
On the same day that Sofia and the Magic Mike star shared their intention to divorce, the America's Got Talent judge uploaded a snap of herself in blue cheetah one piece bathing suit. "Last days of vacay!" Sofia captioned the July 17 post. "Even when u r so hot I love u Ravello!!!"
And, of course, Julie gassed her up in the comments, writing, "This is what single and [fire emoji] looks like!!!"
The beachy pics are just a few from the Hot Pursuit actress' Italian getaway with pals as Sofia has also posted snaps of celebrating her 51st birthday as well as enjoying the local sights and food. However, fans noticed Joe was missing from the festivities.
And although the True Blood actor did wish his wife of seven years a happy birthday on July 10, the pair shared their decision to divorce just days later.
"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," they said in a statement to Page Six. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."
Prior to their split, Joe had gushed about what it was like being married to Sofia throughout the years.
"My life is great because I really like my wife," he told Men's Health in 2019. "I like talking to her. I like goofing around with her. We f--king laugh all day long every day. My favorite thing in the world is making my wife laugh so much she cries. It's the best."
Joe added that Sofia's self-assurance was a big factor in what made him fall in love.
"I love that she knows how to take care of herself, obviously, because I needed to be with somebody confident," he confessed. "It takes a really strong and secure individual to handle the types of projects I've done."
