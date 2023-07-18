Why Julie Bowen Is Praising Single Modern Family Co-Star Sofia Vergara After Joe Manganiello Split

Julie Bowen hyped up her Modern Family co-star Sofia Vergara on her latest Instagram post, hours after it was announced that Sofia and Joe Manganiello had split up after 7 years.

Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Divorcing After 7-Year Marriage

On or off-air, this family sticks together. 

Julie Bowen played hype girl for her Modern Family costar Sofia Vergara on social media after it was confirmed that she and husband Joe Manganiello had broken up after seven years of marriage.

On the same day that Sofia and the Magic Mike star shared their intention to divorce, the America's Got Talent judge uploaded a snap of herself in blue cheetah one piece bathing suit. "Last days of vacay!" Sofia captioned the July 17 post. "Even when u r so hot I love u Ravello!!!"

And, of course, Julie gassed her up in the comments, writing, "This is what single and [fire emoji] looks like!!!"

The beachy pics are just a few from the Hot Pursuit actress' Italian getaway with pals as Sofia has also posted snaps of celebrating her 51st birthday as well as enjoying the local sights and food. However, fans noticed Joe was missing from the festivities.

photos
2023 Celebrity Breakups

And although the True Blood actor did wish his wife of seven years a happy birthday on July 10, the pair shared their decision to divorce just days later. 

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," they said in a statement to Page Six"As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Prior to their split, Joe had gushed about what it was like being married to Sofia throughout the years.

 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"My life is great because I really like my wife," he told Men's Health in 2019. "I like talking to her. I like goofing around with her. We f--king laugh all day long every day. My favorite thing in the world is making my wife laugh so much she cries. It's the best."

Joe added that Sofia's self-assurance was a big factor in what made him fall in love.

"I love that she knows how to take care of herself, obviously, because I needed to be with somebody confident," he confessed. "It takes a really strong and secure individual to handle the types of projects I've done."

And to revisit Joe and Sofia's relationship from the beginning, keep reading...

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Oscar-Worthy Date Night

The A-list couple stun at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills on March 12.

Instagram
Ciao Bella

Vergara and Manganiello enjoy a romantic getaway to Italy in the summer of 2022.

Instagram
La Dolce Vita

The two tour the stunning Italian countryside.

MGM Resorts International
Las Vegas Lovers

The lovebirds enjoy a date night at The Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio in Sin City in March 2020.

Instagram / Sofia Vergara
On-Set Support

Vergara gets support from her hubby and son on set during the final day of filming Modern Family in 2020.

Instagram
The Look of Love

The duo celebrate Valentine's Day 2020 with a sizzling Instagram pic.

Shutterstock
Red Carpet Royalty

Manganiello and Vergara attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in L.A. in January 2020.

Instagram
2020 Vision

The duo celebrate New Year's Eve on Dec. 31, 2019.

Instagram / Sofia Vergara
Birthday Babe

The True Blood alum holds his lady tight while celebrating her 47th birthday in July 2019.

Instagram
I Heart You

The couple shares an adorable photo while celebrating Valentine's Day 2019.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Hangin' in Hawaii

Vergara presents her other half with The Shooting Star award during the 2019 Maui Film Festival in June 2019 in Wailea, Hawaii.

Instagram
Trick or Treat?

The famous couple got spooky with Sofia Vergara's son Manolo for Halloween 2018.

Instagram
Forever Dinner Date

The duo got all dressed up for a night on the town.

Instagram
Love Like This

We just want to find someone that looks at us like these two look at each other.

Instagram
Happily Ever After

It's a love story, we're so glad they said YES!

Instagram
Pretty in Paradise

The couple enjoyed a much needed vacay together.

Instagram
Crazy in Love

Their love for each other in undeniable!

Instagram
They Shine Bright Like a Diamond

It's no secret that this Hollywood couple shines in everything they do, especially together.

Instagram
JOEchella

Sofia Vergara threw her husband the ultimate Coachella-themed 40th Birthday Bash.

Instagram
You Fancy, Huh?

They are the definition of color-coordinated couple goals.

Instagram
Perfect for Each Other

According to a source, "They work out together, watch football together, go out to eat and to movies."

 

Instagram
Lighting Up Each Other's World

Whether it is the 4th of July or New Years Eve, this happy couple is celebrating together.

Instagram
Getting Some Vitamin Sea

Not sure what we love more: This beautiful couple or the stunning view behind them.

Tara Ziemba/Getty Images
Love on Top

 "Joe makes Sofia feel like she is the most important woman in the world," says our E! insider.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Cutest Couple on the Carpet

Why Netflix & chill when you can get dressed up and attend the Solo: A Star Wars Movie premiere together?

Instagram
Happiest Together

"I've never seen two people so truly in love. The way they talk to each other, touch each other—it's incredible," said a friend of the couple.

Instagram
Presenting Mr. and Mrs. Manganiello

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello said "I do" on November 21, 2015.

Instagram
Kisses for the Mrs.

According to a friend of the couple, "She thinks he's gorgeous and sexy and she can't get enough of him. He is the nicest guy in the world and treats her like a queen. He's everything."

Instagram
He Put a Ring On It

Joe Manganiello popped the question to Sofia Vergara on December 25, 2014.

Splash News
Happy Holidays!

The couple did some last minute shopping ahead of their first Christmas together.

photos
View More Photos From Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello: Romance Rewind

