Save 41% On Philosophy Dry Shampoo and Add Volume and Softness to Your Hair

Sometimes you just don't have enough time to wash, dry, and style your hair to perfection. Don't succumb to an automatic bad hair day. The move is to stock up on reliable products that you can use to refresh your style. A good dry shampoo can really work wonders.
The Philosophy Dry Shampoo refreshes your hair, leaving it feeling soft with some gorgeous volume. Plus, there are those signature Philosophy scents, that are clean and fresh. Philosophy is a cult favorite brand with shoppers who have been loyal for decades. If you want to try this product for the first time or stock up on your favorites, there are some amazing deals at QVC right now. You can get two dry shampoos in your favorite scent for the price of one. If you want to step up your game, nab three Philosophy dry shampoos for only $56. If you love Philosophy Dry Shampoo, but you can't pick a favorite scent, opt for a four-piece set with one of each.
You are one shopping trip away from endless good hair days. Don't miss out on these deals.
Philosophy Dry Shampoo Deals
Philosophy Dry Shampoo Style Extender Duo
These dry shampoo duos are available in 4 signature scents: Amazing Grace, Baby Grace, Fresh Cream, and Pure Grace.
Philosophy Dry Shampoo Hair Refresher Style Extender Must Have Trio
Stock up on three Philosophy dry shampoos in your favorite scent: Amazing Grace, Baby Grace, Fresh Cream, or Pure Grace.
Philosophy Dry Shampoo Refreshing Style Extender 4-Piece Kit
If you can't pick just one, get this variety pack with all four Philosophy dry shampoo sets.
Shoppers can't get enough of this dry shampoo. Check out some rave reviews before you shop.
Philosophy Dry Shampoo Style Extender Reviews
A shopper urged, "GET IT! A must have. LUV LUV LUV this product. It's costly but so is everything else comparable and this one blows its competition out of the water. This does what one hopes and expects a dry shampoo to do but better. Added bonus, it smells amazing- hence the name."
Another declared, "The BEST dry shampoo. I've been using this for several years and is my go to dry shampoo. Every time I try to order it's out of stock!!! Please bring back soon!!!!!"
Someone gushed, "Best dry shampoo on the market. The scent is so clean and delightful, which is a bonus. This really leaves you feeling like your hair had been washed and blow dried. Bounce and fullness returns. I truly believe no other brand gives this payoff. So worth it!"
A reviewer said, "Lots of Compliments. I love this!! not just to refresh oily roots… it helps give my hair body… but the smell is amazing! I also use for hair perfume everyday now!"
